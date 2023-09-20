BFAIR to Host Dine for Disabilities Event on Oct. 4

NORTH ADAMS — BFAIR and many restaurant partners throughout Berkshire County will host Dine for Disabilities on Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 8 to 9 p.m.

Dine for Disabilities is an event to benefit BFAIR’s programs and services for people with developmental disabilities, autism, and acquired brain injury. On Oct. 4, restaurants around Berkshire County will choose to donate a portion of their proceeds to support BFAIR. Diners will make a positive impact just by visiting one of the restaurant partners to enjoy a favorite meal or even try a new restaurant.

Click here for more information about the event and a full list of restaurant partners.

“We are excited to collaborate with amazing and generous restaurants around Berkshire County to further the BFAIR mission of providing high-quality services to people of all abilities,” said Tara Jacobsen, director of Development at BFAIR. “On October 4th, when people choose to dine at a partner restaurant, they are making a positive impact for BFAIR clients and services, and they are supporting a local business.”

She added that “proceeds from this event will promote independence, create accessibility, and enhance organizational resources at BFAIR. We are very grateful to all our generous restaurant partners, and we hope the community comes out for Dine for Disabilities to show love to our local businesses and support for people of all abilities.”