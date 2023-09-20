Elms College Surges Up U.S. News Best Colleges Rankings for 2024

CHICOPEE — Elms College greatly improved its ranking on two listings in the U.S. News & World Report 2024 Best Colleges rankings and was listed as a Best Value School in the North Region for the first time.

The college jumped 33 places to 60th on the list of Best Regional Universities (North) and rose 22 slots to 12th in the Top Performers on Social Mobility, Regional Universities (North) category. This list ranks schools for enrolling and graduating large proportions of students who have received federal Pell Grants.

New this year, Elms College was ranked 33rd on the Best Value Schools, Regional Universities (North) list. This category examines a school’s academic quality and the cost of its programs. The higher the quality of programs and the lower the cost, the better the value a school provides.

“It gives all of us at Elms College immense pride and satisfaction that the Elms value is recognized in rankings such as the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. We are pleased that Elms improved its ranking on two lists this year and entered the list of Best Value Schools (North),” Elms College President Harry Dumay said. “In addition to the high-quality education we provide, I thank the Elms community for their efforts that empower our students to make a difference in the lives of the people around them.”