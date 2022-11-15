Big Y Joins Massachusetts’ SNAP Online Purchasing Program

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration announced that Massachusetts residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can now use their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) SNAP benefits to buy groceries online from Big Y.

Big Y is the latest retailer in the Commonwealth to accept EBT SNAP online. It joins Amazon, BJ’s, Daily Table, Geissler’s Supermarket, Shaw’s, Star Market, Stop & Shop, and Walmart, as well as Aldi, Brothers Marketplace, Hannaford, McKinnon’s Supermarkets, Price Chopper, Price Rite Marketplace, Roche Bros., Sudbury Farms, and Wegmans via Instacart. Across all eligible retailers, Massachusetts residents have spent more than $240 million in SNAP benefits to date, buying groceries online from eligible retailers.

“Along with continuation of SNAP emergency allotments, SNAP online purchasing is one of several tools the administration has utilized to combat food insecurity for Massachusetts individuals and families,” said Marylou Sudders, secretary of Health and Human Services. “More local retailers in the program both supports households that receive SNAP benefits and also brings economic support to our local businesses and communities.”

Big Y customers can now use their SNAP benefits when purchasing their groceries online through the Instacart marketplace. Shoppers must enter their EBT card as the form of payment on their Instacart account and select items from the list of EBT SNAP-eligible products as part of their Big Y order. Similar to using SNAP benefits to purchase food in a store, benefits can be used to buy SNAP-eligible foods online, including fresh produce, frozen foods, dairy, and eggs. For more information on using SNAP benefits via Instacart, visit www.instacart.com/ebt-snap.

“At Big Y, we are always striving to enhance the shopping experience for all of our customers,” said Christian D’Amour, director of E-Commerce at Big Y Foods. “We are so excited to now offer this valuable benefit and flexible shopping option to our customers and their families.”