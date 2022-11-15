STCC to Host Back to Business Career and Transfer Fair on Dec. 8

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will host a Back to Business Career and Transfer Fair on Thursday, Dec. 8 with area employers seeking to attract and retain employees.

The event, which is free and open to students, alumni, and friends of STCC looking for their next career move, will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ira H. Rubenzahl Student Learning Commons (Building 19).

“We are excited to bring back the Back to Business Career and Transfer Fair to STCC,” said Shai Butler, vice president for Advancement & External Affairs. “At our last fair earlier this year, we had a positive response from students, alumni, and friends of the college thinking about careers, as well as from area employers. This is a great opportunity for businesses in the region to connect with STCC students, alumni, and friends who are searching for their next career move.”

Attendees also will have a chance to meet with representatives from four-year colleges and universities who can discuss transfer options. Four-year colleges and universities that offer transfer opportunities to STCC students can set up a table for free at the fair.

Employers and four-year colleges and universities are invited to contact STCC to participate. STCC secured PeoplesBank as its first corporate sponsor. Visit stcc.edu/backtobusiness to learn more about becoming a sponsor and/or vendor. STCC offers corporate and nonprofit partnerships, which includes a vendor table.

During an employer breakfast, the college will host a moderated panel of industry experts discussing the future of work. Conversations will include focus on how managers are responding to such topics as quiet quitting, hybrid/remote work requests, losing women in the workforce, and more.

“We encourage employers to register as soon as possible, since employer space is limited,” said Kelly Galanis, director of Operations and Donor Relations for the STCC Foundation.

Jennifer Brown, president of the STCC Foundation board of directors and senior manager of Professional Sales at Masis Professional Group, noted that employers are hiring right now.

“Employers won’t want to miss being part of the Back to Business Career Fair at STCC,” she said. “Companies are looking for top talent to join their team right now, and the need to connect with good candidates is top priority for hiring managers. STCC has a variety of programs available to meet the demands in high-demand areas such as healthcare, advanced manufacturing, construction, engineering, business administration, and computer science. “

Participants can visit stcc.edu/backtobusiness to find more information, including a link to download the CareerFair Plus app and links to register. For questions, contact Galanis at (413) 755-5429 or [email protected].