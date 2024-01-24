Big Y Picks Up Three New Supermarket Locations, One Gas and Convenience Store

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Foods Inc. has reached an agreement to acquire the leasehold interests for three supermarket locations within the chain’s marketing area. These locations are 290 Turnpike Road in Westborough, 1076 Post Road East in Westport, Conn., and 14 Candlewood Lake Road in Brookfield, Conn.

“All of us at Big Y are excited about the opportunity to enter into these communities with our unique fresh and local foods along with our exceptional and knowledgeable employees,” Big Y president and CEO Michael D’Amour said. “These locations fit nicely within our current store footprint.”

Each location has been carefully scrutinized by Big Y teams in order to assess how soon they can take over these spaces to convert and remodel them into Big Y supermarkets, which could start as early as within four to six months, depending upon equipment lead times. These new locations tie in with Big Y’s current growth strategy, which includes a new supermarket currently under construction in Middletown, Conn. and one that is planned for Uxbridge. In all, these locations will bring Big Y’s total number of supermarkets to 77 stores.

Big Y also announced it is acquiring a gas and convenience store at 342 Washington Ave. in North Haven, Conn., across the street from the Big Y supermarket there. This location will mark the chain’s 18th Big Y Express.