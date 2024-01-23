The Markens Group Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification

SPRINGFIELD — The Markens Group Inc. (TMG) has been certfied by Great Place to Work for the ninth consecutive year. The award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at TMG. This year, 95% of employees said it’s a great place to work — 50% higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that the Markens Group stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

Emily Leonczyk, executive vice president of the Markens Group, added that “it’s more than just a title to us. We owe our continued growth to our dedicated team at TMG, and we honor that our culture reflects the heart and talents of each team member. This designation represents a commitment to growth, leaning into challenges together, and creating a community that empowers our team both personally and professionally. I am so proud of our team and the effort required to earn this recognition. We don’t always get it right, but we’re all committed to learning and growing together. We believe that focusing on delivering a positive experience for our teammates also stimulates our productivity and overall collaboration, allowing us to provide the best service to our association clients.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are four and a half times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

According to the Trust Index survey taken by the staff, many noted the company ‘fundamentals’ — a set of valued behaviors within TMG — are one of the biggest reasons employees enjoy working at the Markens Group. “Having been in business for over 35 years, we continuously evaluate our in-place work-culture practices to gauge their effects on our team accurately, and as a result, I’m proud to say that our fundamentals have remained a stable piece of TMG culture,” said Ben Markens, president and CEO of the Markens Group. “The mission of the Great Place to Work certification is to help every place become a great place to work for all, and the Markens Group commends this goal to the fullest.”