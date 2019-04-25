Blacksmith Collective Returns to Storrowton Village on May 11

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Storrowton Village Museum will host its second annual Blacksmith Collective on Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This one-day event offers visitors a look at the trade and artistry of blacksmithing, from medieval times to the 21st century. Advance tickets are $8 in advance or $10 on the day of the event.

The day will feature demonstrations in Storrowton’s Clark Blacksmith Shop and by smiths who will work at portable forges outside the Greenwich Barn. Guests will be able to chat with the men and women about their tools, techniques, and tradition. Featured demonstrations will take place during the day, and museum buildings will be open, staffed by volunteers who tell the story of how blacksmiths played a major role in helping to build the places where people lived and worked.

Blacksmith Collective is suitable for all ages. Adults will get a practical view of the art and craftsmanship of the trade, while families and children can visit an interactive space inside the Greenwich Barn to see toys made by blacksmiths and try an activity that teaches the science behind molding metal. A scavenger hunt will be included with admission.

Blacksmiths will have items for sale, and visitors will be able to purchase tickets for raffle items. All proceeds will benefit Storrowton Museum’s education programs. Both the Shops at Storrowton and Storrowton Tavern will be open. This year, the tavern will have order-ahead boxed lunches for $10 that include a ciabatta-roll sandwich (turkey, tuna, or veggie), a cookie, a bag of chips, and fresh fruit, for visitors interested in a picnic on the village green.

For more details about boxed lunches or tickets, visit storrowtonvillage.com.