Bay Path to Host Workshop on May 6 to Help Women Re-enter the Workforce

EAST LONGMEADOW — Looking to return to work after an extended absence? You need to understand your professional story — and how to tell it. On Monday, May 6, Bay Path University will host “The Next Chapter: Transitioning Back to Work After an Extended Absence.”

This session, presented by Strategic Alliances at Bay Path University and Johnson & Hill Staffing, and in partnership with the Bay Path University Advisory Council, is designed for women in all industries and at all levels of their career looking to make a return to the workforce.

This three-hour interactive session, run by Gretchen Heaton, director of Career Development at Bay Path’s American Women’s College, will focus on how to effectively translate experiences and accomplishments into a compelling narrative that makes sense to future employees. Critical job-search resources, such as returnships, mentoring, informational interviews, and volunteer opportunities will also be discussed.

This session, a part of the Why Not Me Career Transitions Series, begins at 6 p.m. at the Philip H. Ryan Health Science Center, 1 Denslow Road, East Longmeadow. Tickets to this session include dinner. To sign up for this session or to learn more, visit www.baypath.edu/careertransitionseries.