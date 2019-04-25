Top Page Banner

Daily News

Bay Path to Host Workshop on May 6 to Help Women Re-enter the Workforce

By 143

EAST LONGMEADOW —  Looking to return to work after an extended absence? You need to understand your professional story — and how to tell it. On Monday, May 6, Bay Path University will host “The Next Chapter: Transitioning Back to Work After an Extended Absence.”

This session, presented by Strategic Alliances at Bay Path University and Johnson & Hill Staffing, and in partnership with the Bay Path University Advisory Council, is designed for women in all industries and at all levels of their career looking to make a return to the workforce.

This three-hour interactive session, run by Gretchen Heaton, director of Career Development at Bay Path’s American Women’s College, will focus on how to effectively translate experiences and accomplishments into a compelling narrative that makes sense to future employees. Critical job-search resources, such as returnships, mentoring, informational interviews, and volunteer opportunities will also be discussed.

This session, a part of the Why Not Me Career Transitions Series, begins at 6 p.m. at the Philip H. Ryan Health Science Center, 1 Denslow Road, East Longmeadow. Tickets to this session include dinner. To sign up for this session or to learn more, visit www.baypath.edu/careertransitionseries.

Tags:

Related Posts

Kathy Bowler Honored for Outstanding Service to Older Adults

By

Jack Dowd, Fifth Generation, Joins Dowd Insurance Agencies

By

OMG Inc. Names Two to New Roles as Business Unit Directors

By