Blue Sox First-round Playoff Games Start Tonight

HOLYOKE — The Valley Blue Sox have won the West Division of the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL), and the team will begin its first-round playoff series tonight, July 31 at 6:30 p.m., hosting the West Division rival Bristol Blues at Mackenzie Stadium in Holyoke in the first game of a best-of-three series.

The second game of the series will be Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Muzzy Field in Bristol, Conn. If necessary, the series will head back for the finale at Mackenzie Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 2. As the third seed in the 2023 playoffs, the team is excited to begin its pursuit of a third NECBL championship.