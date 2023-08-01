New Moon Rising to Headline Jewish Federation’s Summer Concert on Aug. 6

LENOX — On Sunday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will present New Moon Rising, three of the most dynamic and creative voices in Jewish music: Elana Arian, Deborah Sacks Mintz, and Chava Mirel. The concert will take place at the Duffin Theater at Lenox Memorial High School, 197 East St., Lenox.

New Moon Rising embodies a soulful oasis of rich harmonies, deep friendship, and pure Jewish joy. This year, all concert proceeds will benefit the Anti-Defamation League’s “A World of Difference” program in Berkshire County schools.

Tickets for this concert must be ordered in advance (click here), and are priced at $25, with $20 tickets available for those under age 30. Children under 13 will be admitted free of charge. Inquire about the variety of underwriting opportunities also being offered. All tickets will be held at the door. For more information, call the Federation at (413) 442-4360, ext. 10.

This concert is funded in part by PJ Library, the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, and generous underwriters.