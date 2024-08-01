Botanica Launches the Center Alternative Cooperative in Chicopee Center

CHICOPEE — Botanica announced the launch of the Center Alternative Cooperative, an apothecary, local-goods, event, and education center focused on whole health and wellness.

The grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. at 264 Exchange St., Chicopee. This open-house celebration aims to bring the community together to support local businesses and the revival of Chicopee Center. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the mayor, a walk-and-shop experience at local businesses, vendor meet-and-greet sessions, and food trucks.