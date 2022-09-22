Boulevard Machine to Host Open House and Car Show Today

WESTFIELD — Boulevard Machine, a precision-machining facility, and the Western Mass. chapter of the National Tooling & Machining Assoc. (NTMA) will host an open house and car show today, Sept. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Boulevard’s new facility at 326 Lockhouse Road in Westfield. Appetizers and cocktails will be served.

Boulevard Machine, founded in 1954, was acquired by Susan Kasa in 2006. It is a certified woman-owned business that provides precision-machined components for the aerospace, defense, outer space, and other technical markets.