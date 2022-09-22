WSU to Host Virtual Graduate Info Session for Public Administration, Criminal Justice

WESTFIELD — Westfield State University (WSU) will host a virtual information session for its master of public administration and master of science in criminal justice programs on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

The two programs — and all of WSU’s graduate programs — offer students an affordable, flexible experience. The ability to attend full- or part-time while taking courses in the late afternoon, evening, and online during fall, spring, and summer sessions is responsive to the needs of today’s adult learner.

Westfield State’s master of public administration (MPA) program, supported by faculty in the departments of Communications; Criminal Justice; Economics and Management; Geography, Planning, and Sustainability; Nursing; and Sociology, prepares students to develop as professional administrators in public, nonprofit, healthcare, and criminal-justice settings.

“Our students are public-service-minded and are seeking to enhance their leadership and management skills,” MPA Program Director Charles DiStefano said. “The MPA program offers a collaborative learning experience, where you will learn from professors and fellow students who have a wide range of public-sector experience and expertise.”

The criminal justice graduate program focuses on theoretical and applied issues in law enforcement, corrections, administration, and public law. Its goal is to further critical thinking about significant issues in crime and criminal justice. Judges, lawyers, managers, and criminal-justice researchers supplement the faculty, bringing many practical considerations to the study of the discipline.

“The master of criminal justice provides a great opportunity for those who work in the criminal-justice field to advance their education and, potentially, their career,” Program Director Christopher Kudlac said. “It also provides a way for those interested in entering the field to earn a master’s degree to make themselves more marketable.”

Information session attendees will have the opportunity to speak with outreach team members and faculty about the programs and application process. The $50 application fee will be waived for attendees. To RSVP, visit www.gobacknow.com. For more information, call (413) 572-8461 or email [email protected].