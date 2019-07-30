Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Receives $5,000 Grant from MassMutual Foundation

CHICOPEE — The Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee received a $5,000 grant from the MassMutual Foundation as part of a national Community Service Award (CSA) program. The Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee is one of 32 organizations nationally to receive an award. The MassMutual Foundation made the grant as a tribute to the volunteer efforts of Robert Houle, a MassMutual agent with Unity Financial & Insurance Group in Holyoke and an alumnus of the club.

“We are stronger when we come together as a community, and our Community Service Awards program recognizes a group of MassMutual financial professionals who embody this spirit, working with members of their respective neighborhoods, towns, and cities, helping nonprofits with which they are involved grow and thrive,” said Dennis Duquette, head of MassMutual Community Responsibility and president of the MassMutual Foundation. “We are proud of the time and energy Rob dedicates to better his community and delighted to support the great work MassMutual financial professionals do with organizations across the country.”

The mission of the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee is to enable all young people reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

“We are grateful to receive this grant to help support the current programs and services provided at the club, which include art, athletics, homework help, and nutrition, to name a few,” said Jason Reed, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee.

Added Houle, “I am very pleased that my dedication to the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee has been recognized by the MassMutual Foundation. This grant will provide much-needed funding to continue supporting the youth in our community.”