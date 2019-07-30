Elms College to Welcome Irish Fulbright Language Teaching Assistant for 2019-20

CHICOPEE — Elms College announced it will host an Irish Fulbright language teaching assistant (FLTA) during the 2019-20 academic year.

Yvonne De Faoite of Limerick, Ireland, will teach Irish (Gaelic) language and culture. The Irish FLTA position is co-sponsored by the Irish Cultural Center of Western Massachusetts.

“The Fulbright FLTA program allows us to broaden the range of language classes that we offer at Elms College,” said Joyce Hampton, director of Student Success and Strategic Initiatives at Elms. “This is such a benefit to our students because learning another language develops a global perspective for students and sparks an interest in international affairs.”

The college also regularly offers classes in American Sign Language, Spanish, and English as a second language.

De Faoite earned her primary teaching degree from Froebel College of Education in 2008. In 2012, she spent a year in Australia, where she gained international teaching experience. She recently completed a master’s degree in Irish immersion education from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick. Prior to that, she completed a diploma in educational leadership in University College Dublin. De Faoite’s educational interests include immersion and second-language acquisition.

As a Fulbright Irish FLTA, she will teach the Irish language and culture to Elms College students and to community members through the Irish Cultural Center. She will also take classes at Elms.