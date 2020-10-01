Bradley International Airport Launches COVID-19 Testing Site

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) announced a partnership with Connecticut-based lab Genesys Diagnostics in the opening of a COVID-19 testing site in the baggage-claim area of Bradley International Airport. This testing site is one of the first in the nation to be located directly in an airport terminal.

“The health of our economy and the health of our state go hand in hand. The team at the Connecticut Airport Authority understands this very well,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “They are taking every precaution possible to keep their staff, airline workers, and travelers safe, and this new testing capability will go a long way to helping make sure that COVID-19 screening is available for all who come into the state through Bradley International Airport.”

The launch of the Bradley testing site is made possible by recent changes to the state travel order. Previously, passengers traveling to Connecticut from states affected by the state travel order were allowed to avoid a 14-day quarantine only if they were traveling for specific purposes and if they received a negative COVID-19 test in the 72 hours prior to arriving in Connecticut. As a result of recent changes, any passenger arriving in Connecticut from an impacted state is exempt from the 14-day quarantine period if the traveler receives a negative COVID-19 test in the 72 hours prior to arriving in Connecticut or after arriving in Connecticut. A testing site located directly at Bradley Airport enhances safety for passengers and offers convenience for both business and leisure travelers arriving in Connecticut who wish to shorten their quarantine period.

“The new COVID-19 testing site at Bradley Airport is yet another step that we are taking to make Bradley International Airport the most convenient airport for regional travelers, and we thank Governor Lamont and the Department of Public Health for their partnership on this initiative,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “Rather than endure the anxiety of larger crowds and inconvenience at New York or Boston airports, travelers can feel increasingly comfortable with the short lines, strong safety measures, and the on-site availability of quick testing for Bradley passengers and employees.”

The testing site is located in the baggage-claim area at Bradley, between vestibule doors 4 and 5 and across from bag belts 5 and 6. Testing will be available seven days per week between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 a.m., or as needed per airline scheduling. Testing is available only to passengers traveling through Bradley on the day of their testing and airport employees. Passengers must show a copy of their physical or mobile boarding pass demonstrating they are departing from or arriving at the airport on the day of testing.

Genesys Diagnostics is providing COVID-19 testing via minimally invasive anterior nasal swab. Results will be available within 24 hours of testing. To minimize wait time and crowding near the site, passengers are strongly encouraged to pre-register before arriving at the testing site. Pre-registration is available on the Genesys website at www.gdilabs.com.

Passengers are encouraged to check their health insurance, as many insurers will cover all costs associated with COVID-19 testing. If a passenger does not have health insurance, or if the test is not covered by the passenger’s insurer, tests are still available for $125 each.

In order to avoid or shorten the 14-day quarantine, passengers need to provide written proof of the negative test result to the Department of Health Commissioner via e-mail at [email protected] or by fax to (860) 326-0529.