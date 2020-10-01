Leadership Pioneer Valley Now Accepting Applications for LEAP Class of 2021

SPRINGFIELD — Leadership Pioneer Valley (LPV) is now accepting applications for enrollment in its LEAP class of 2021. This year’s class will be a little different under COVID-19 protocols. LPV has condensed the curriculum to six months and will mainly operate remotely.

LEAP, LPV’s regional leadership-development program, engages the Pioneer Valley’s most promising emerging leaders through learning and exploration. Participants are trained in applied leadership skills by experts. They also explore critical community issues by connecting with local leaders and visiting businesses and towns across the region. This year’s program runs from January through June.

In its nine years running, more than 300 individuals representing more than 100 companies, organizations, and municipalities have participated. The program has filled a critical need for a leadership program that builds a network of emerging leaders to address the challenges and opportunities of the region. Fifty-three percent of alumni have a new leadership role at work, 64% have joined a new board of directors, and 99% made new meaningful connections.

“This year will be a little different,” said Lora Wondolowski, executive director of LPV. “We are using best practices from other programs around the country to adapt our curriculum to meet our current challenges.”

LPV is seeking applicants from all over the Pioneer Valley, including Hampden County, Hampshire County, and Franklin County, in different sectors. The program is designed for those in nonprofits, businesses, and government who are eager to increase their leadership skills and take action to better the region.

Applicants are considered in a competitive application process that prioritizes diversity by employment sector, geography, race, gender, and sexual orientation. Emerging leaders, mid-career professionals with leadership potential, and those looking to better the Pioneer Valley should consider applying. The deadline for class of 2021 applications is Nov. 20. Applications and further information can be found at www.leadershippv.org.