Bradley International Airport Launches New, Non-stop Service to Minneapolis

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) announced that Bradley International Airport will launch new, non-stop service to Minneapolis with Sun Country Airlines today.

“We are thrilled to offer new service on Sun Country Airlines, giving our passengers even more options to travel conveniently and affordably,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the CAA. “While Sun Country Airlines is already familiar to Bradley International Airport due to their existing cargo and charter operations, we are excited that they are expanding their footprint at the airport with the introduction of passenger service to Minneapolis. We look forward to this strengthened partnership and future route launches with Sun Country Airlines.”

The service to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport operates twice a week, in each case arriving at Bradley from Minnesota at 11:05 a.m. and departing Bradley at 11:40 a.m. To book a flight, visit www.suncountry.com.

In September, Sun Country Airlines will also be launching new, non-stop service from Bradley International Airport to Orlando, Fla.