Asnuntuck to Celebrate Classes of 2020 and 2021 on May 27

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College’s (ACC) classes of 2020 and 2021 will be celebrated on Thursday, May 27 at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford.

This will be the college’s 48th commencement ceremony and the first time the college will hold the ceremony at the home field of the Hartford Yard Goats. The ceremony will be a ticketed event. However, a livestream will be available on May 27 at 6 p.m. at asnuntuck.edu/accgradstream2021.

Online summer classes at Asnuntuck begin Wednesday, June 2, and the fall semester, with both online and on-campus courses, will begin on Thursday, Aug. 26. Visit asnuntuck.edu to learn more.