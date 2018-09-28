Bradley International Airport to Conduct Emergency-response Exercise on Sept. 29

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — On Saturday, Sept. 29, Bradley International Airport will hold a mass-casualty drill designed to simulate an aircraft accident. Bradley administration, operations, Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF), security, and maintenance personnel will coordinate the practice drill along with the assistance of local, state, and federal emergency-services agencies and other partners.

With safety a priority at Bradley, exercises like this one are an important part of ensuring that personnel are properly trained to handle different emergency situations. The Federal Aviation Administration requires this particular exercise to be performed every three years.

The drill will involve the active participation of as many as 25 different emergency-response agencies, and approximately 100 individuals are expected to participate in the exercise.

Local residents and visitors to Bradley International Airport should be aware that there will be an influx of emergency vehicles on site and increased activity in conjunction with the drill. Motorists are advised that Light Lane, between Firehouse Road and Citation Lane, will be closed during the exercise.