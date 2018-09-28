Main Street Hospitality Welcomes Morgan Russell

STOCKBRIDGE — Morgan Russell has joined the Main Street Hospitality team as the manager of Guest Experiences across four Main Street Hospitality Group properties.

Originally from Boston and having grown up in the Berkshires, Russell brings 10 years of luxury hospitality concierge experience to this new position. Prior to joining Main Street Hospitality, he specialized in building guest-engagement programs for various high-end boutique hotels in Colorado, including the Arrabelle at Vail Square, the Sebastian Hotel, and the Christiana.

Russell will work collaboratively with partners throughout the region to expand the guest-experience program at all of Main Street’s hotels and provide visitors an added layer of connectivity to the Berkshires experience.

“Morgan is the ideal fit for this role, and we are so excited to welcome him back to the Berkshires and to the team,” said Sarah Eustis, CEO of Main Street Hospitality Group. “His deep knowledge of experiential programming has allowed him to hit the ground running, forging partnerships with several local businesses from museums and golf courses to outdoor adventure parks and more, all with the goal of enriching each guest’s visit to the Berkshires.”

Russell will build out the guest-experience program at the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Porches Inn at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Hotel on North in Pittsfield, and Briarcliff in Great Barrington.

Russell graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor’s degree in international affairs. In his early career, he worked at the Red Lion Inn, filling various positions from busboy and bellhop to the sales office.