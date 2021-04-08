Bradley International Airport to Debut Non-stop Service to Atlanta on Frontier Airlines

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) announced the debut of non-stop service from Bradley International Airport (BDL) to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) on Frontier Airlines.

“We’re delighted to announce new, non-stop service between Hartford and Atlanta,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of Marketing at Frontier Airlines. “Our focus is delivering ‘low fares done right,’ and this new service represents our continued commitment to affordable flying and expanding travel opportunities for Connecticut flyers.”

The service will commence on June 11 and will operate four times per week. To view flight times and booking information, visit www.flyfrontier.com.

“We are excited to see Frontier Airlines expand their footprint at Bradley International Airport with the addition of new, non-stop service to Atlanta,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the CAA. “This added service strengthens our partnership with Frontier Airlines and builds on our commitment to offer more travel options to popular destinations on this renowned, low-cost carrier. As we join the aviation industry on the road to recovery, we thank Frontier Airlines for their continued vote of confidence in Bradley International Airport.”

With the debut of non-stop service to Atlanta, Frontier Airlines will now offer five non-stop destinations from Bradley International Airport this summer. The airline’s other destinations include Denver, Miami, Orlando, and Raleigh-Durham.