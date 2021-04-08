Jennifer Brown, Dennis Shockro Assume Leadership Roles Within Pixel Health

HOLYOKE — Continuing a period of unprecedented growth, Pixel Health, a five-company, national healthcare-consulting ecosystem, appointed two seasoned IT professionals to fill new brand-level operations manager roles. Former Yankee Candle Chief Information Officer Dennis Shockro assumes the role of director of Operations at engineering consultancy VertitechIT. IT managed-services industry manager Jennifer Brown joins baytechIT as senior director of Operations.

“Pixel Health has almost doubled in size during the last year,” said VertitechIT President and Pixel Health Chief Operating Officer Gregory Pellerin. “Dennis’ experience as a senior IT leader with some of America’s most technologically savvy companies will allow him to assume a key leadership position within VertitechIT.” In addition to Yankee Candle, Shockro held senior operational roles at Brookstone and Northern Tool and Equipment.

Brown has more than 20 years of customer-focused and technical experience, both in the human-services and IT managed-services industries.

“BaytechIT is one of the country’s only healthcare-focused managed-service providers,” baytechIT President Patrick Streck said. “In addition to our hospital clients, we serve more than 150 medical practices, clinics, and nonprofits. As we continue to expand our MSP capabilities, we need someone with Jennifer’s experience to continue to optimize our data-driven processes and assure that we’re providing the best possible service through our U.S.-based call center and field-services operations.”

Pixel Health companies VertitechIT, baytechIT, Nectar Strategic Consulting, akiro, and Liberty Fox Technologies work with health systems, hospitals, clinics, and medical practices across North America. VertitechIT is the leading certified HIMSS Analytics INFRAM consultant in the world. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began a year ago, Pixel Health has expanded its overall workforce by approximately 40% across its U.S. operations.