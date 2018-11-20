Bradley Users Advised to Plan Ahead and Allow Extra Time

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Bradley International Airport will experience a very heavy travel period from now until Nov. 25 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The busiest days will be Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, advises that Bradley International Airport passengers should be aware and plan accordingly.

“We look forward to welcoming and assisting passengers to ensure that they have an enjoyable experience traveling through Bradley International Airport this week,” said Dillon. “Due to the higher volume of activity, we’re encouraging passengers to plan ahead and give themselves extra time for their journey through the airport.”

Passengers traveling domestically are advised to allow themselves at least 90 minutes for check-in with their respective airlines and the TSA screening. Those traveling internationally should give themselves three hours.

Additionally, to help navigate the journey quickly and smoothly, passengers are encouraged to follow these tips during this peak travel period:

Check and confirm the status of your flight with your airline prior to your departure for the airport;

Check in online with the airline and bring a printed boarding pass to the airport;

Visit www.flybdl.orgto familiarize yourself with Bradley’s parking options and terminal facilities; and

Speed up the screening process by reviewing the TSA screening guidelines ahead of time. For more information, visit www.tsa.gov.

For up-to-date information about the status of your flight on the day of travel, please visit www.flybdl.org. Twitter users can also receive free, automated updates via Twitter, by tweeting their fight number @BDLFlightInfo.

The Connecticut Airport Authority is also reminding passengers that the Route 20 roadway access to Bradley International Airport has recently changed and all inbound traffic is now entering the airport through the partially open modern roundabout.

Family and friends who are picking up passengers from Bradley International Airport during the Thanksgiving holiday week are encouraged to use the free cell phone waiting lot located on Light Lane while waiting for the passengers to arrive and retrieve any luggage.