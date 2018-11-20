American Women’s College at Bay Path University Recognized

LONGMEADOW — According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare occupations will add more new jobs than any other occupational group in the next decade, projecting overall growth of 18% by 2026. The American Women’s College at Bay Path University prepares graduates to help meet that growing demand with its online bachelor of science in health service administration program, which has just been recognized on a list of the 30 best in the nation by TheBestSchools.org.

“We’re so pleased to see our health services administration degree program gaining recognition for the flexibility and quality of education it provides students,” said Amanda Gould, chief administrative officer. “All of our programs offer adaptive coursework, so each student follows a learning path customized to their level of knowledge and understanding. Combined with The American Women’s College’s fully-online, accelerated schedule and generous transfer policy, many students are obtaining their undergraduate degrees at a significantly faster rate than the national average.”

TheBestSchools.org formulates rankings based on six informational categories: academic excellence; strength of faculty scholarship; reputation; financial aid; range of degree programs; and strength of online instruction methodology. The university’s degree program was #18 on the list.

The American Women’s College’s digitally-enhanced learning model, SOUL (Social Online Universal Learning), uses data-driven intervention strategies to help mitigate achievement gaps, and has been recognized with more than $5 million in support from industry thought leaders and organizations, as well as awards from national foundations, the federal government, and awarding agencies