Bradley Welcomes Frontier Airlines, Adding New Non-stop Service to Denver

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) announced the expansion of Bradley International Airport’s roster of airlines with the addition of low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines. The airline will debut its inaugural service with a non-stop route to Denver.

“Bradley International Airport is a major economic driver for Connecticut, and it continues to be a key player in our efforts to grow our economy, boost tourism, and improve our transportation system,” Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy said. “Frontier Airlines is a welcome addition to Bradley Airport. This announcement is proof of the airport’s growing strength, and it underscores the importance of continuing efforts to utilize Bradley as a magnet for economic activity.”

Added CAA Executive Director Kevin Dillon, “an indication of a strong route network is the continuous diversification of routes and airlines. With the addition of this new service, we’re pleased to introduce a renowned low-cost carrier to Bradley and to continue solidifying the airport’s strong reputation in the industry and its pivotal role as New England’s second-largest airport. We look forward to our partnership with Frontier Airlines.”

The service will commence on March 28, 2019, on an Airbus 320. From Denver International Airport, the flight will leave at 7 a.m. (MST) and arrive at Bradley International Airport at 12:50 p.m. (EST). The flight will then depart Bradley at 1:40 p.m. (EST) and land in Denver at 4:07 p.m. (MST). It will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.