West of the River Chamber Coordinates Agawam Junior High Career Day

AGAWAM — Agawam Junior High School held its annual career day for eighth-graders on Dec. 5. Before the career day started, a program was presented in the auditorium. Alan Rogers of the West of the River Chamber of Commerce introduced Agawam Mayor William Sapelli and guest speaker Dave Ratner of Dave’s Pet Food City, who gave an informative and inspirational presentation to the eighth-graders and staff.

Special recognition was given to Patty Burns, guidance counselor for the eighth-graders, who was responsible for coordinating and scheduling the speakers and students for the event. Also recognized was Patti Flores and the West of the River Chamber education committee for their efforts in recruiting speakers from the business community. More than 20 speakers, many of whom were repeat guests from past years, were on hand, addressing students on a rotating basis in the classrooms during the course of the morning. The students were given surveys by guidance to determine their field of interest before attending the various presentations.

The West of the River Chamber of Commerce, through its education committee, sponsors several events throughout the year, including career day, scholarships, and mentoring programs.