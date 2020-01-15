‘Branding Your Small Business in 2020’ Slated for Jan. 17

AGAWAM — Market Mentors is partnering with the Employers Assoc. of the NorthEast (EANE) to present “Branding Your Small Business in 2020” on Friday, Jan. 17 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. The free breakfast briefing will be held at EANE, 67 Hunt St., #6, Agawam.

Presenters Amanda Moyer, director of Account Services at Market Mentors; Noelle Meade, client relationship manager at Market Mentors; and Allison Ebner, Membership Relations at EANE, will provide an interactive discussion about how business owners can get their companies moving in the right direction in 2020, from internal employee communication tips to identifying core values, mission, and opportunities.

Topics will include defining one’s brand; creative marketing ideas for small businesses, including social media, advertising, video, and public relations; and turning employees into brand ambassadors using communications, training, and empowerment.

The breakfast briefing is offered free of charge, but registration is required by Thursday, Jan. 16 by calling (877) 662-6444 or registering online at eane.org.