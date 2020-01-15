Bay Path Adds Suzy Batiz and Patrice Banks to Women’s Leadership Conference Lineup

LONGMEADOW — Businesswomen Suzy Batiz and Patrice Banks will join producer, investor, and media personality Tyra Banks as speakers at Bay Path University’s annual Women’s Leadership Conference on Friday, March 27.

Batiz, who will deliver the morning address to open the conference, earned a place on Forbes’ list of most successful self-made women — and an estimated net worth of $260 million — by creating of a suite of eco-minded household products, including Poo-Pourri, a toilet spray she developed to combat bathroom odors.

Patrice Banks (no relation to Tyra) will address the audience at lunchtime. She is the owner of the Girls Auto Clinic and Clutch Beauty Bar, an auto mechanic shop and beauty bar staffed by women. She is also the founder of the SheCANics movement, which looks to demystify car repair and engage more women in the automotive industry.

“These speakers are true visionaries. They’ve built businesses as women, for women, around the specific perspectives that women gain as consumers,” said Caron Hobin, vice president of Strategic Alliances, the Bay Path division that produces the Women’s Leadership Conference. “They exemplify the true power of perpetual determination, hard work, and boundless creativity, and we think this will be one of the most interesting and motivating conferences ever.”

Now in its 25th year, the Women’s Leadership Conference brings attendees together for a day of networking and professional development, delivered through keynote speeches and in focus sessions where authors and thought leaders share insight on issues that impact women’s goals and careers. The conference will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Mass Mutual Center in downtown Springfield. For more information, visit baypathconference.com.