Brenda Burdick to Chair MCLA’s Board of Trustees

NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) announced that Brenda Burdick, director of Strategic Communications at General Dynamics Mission Systems, has been elected to the role of chair of the board of trustees for the college. Gov. Charlie Baker appointed Burdick to the board in 2018, and she was reappointed for a second five-year appointment this summer.

Prior to her election, Burdick had served as chair of the student affairs committee and academic affairs committee as well as vice chair of the board. She succeeds Mohan Boodram as chair of the board.

Burdick started her career at General Dynamics in Pittsfield in 1995 before becoming the Marketing and Public Relations manager in 2002, and later adopting the role of senior manager of Marketing and Public Relations in 2014.

“Serving as the chair of the MCLA board of trustees is an honor and a privilege,” Burdick said. “I’ve had the opportunity to witness the positive impact that MCLA students have had on the success of Berkshire County. With the development of new academic programs, MCLA responds to the needs of our businesses and communities while assuring our students can make even greater impact on the Berkshires region and beyond.”

Before joining General Dynamics, Burdick was director of Sales and Marketing for Swift River Inn in Cummington and was both a Sales manager and a Public Relations assistant for Canyon Ranch in Lenox. She also served as a member of the Berkshire United Way board of directors from 2008 to 2017, which included one two-year team as chairperson and two two-year terms as vice chairperson.

“I’m eager to continue working with Brenda in her new role as the chair of the board of trustees,” MCLA President James Birge said. “Our students and graduates are crucial to the future workforce and are key players in the relationship of the largest engineering and manufacturing employer in the region.”

Burdick holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a double major in business communications and marketing from Bryant University. She currently serves on 1Berkshire’s executive committee as the vice chair and has been with the organization since 2009.