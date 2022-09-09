Florence Bank Presents 2022 President’s Award to Three Employees

FLORENCE — Florence Bank recently presented its 2022 President’s Award to three staff members for outstanding service.

Established in 1995, the President’s Award recognizes outstanding performance, customer service, and overall contribution to Florence Bank. Honorees are nominated by their colleagues at the bank.

This year’s award winners are Tiffany Poirier, commercial loan-support assistant manager in the Commercial Department; Shaina Snape, a customer-service specialist in the Customer Service Center; and Nicholas Andrus, a customer-service representative. All three employees work in the bank’s main branch in Florence.

Poirier was hired at the bank in March 2017. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Westfield State University and has 15 years of banking experience. Snape began working at Florence Bank in 2018 and has 12 years of banking experience. Andrus was also hired in 2018 and has eight years of experience in banking.

“These employees embody the qualities we value at Florence Bank — hard work, determination, patience, enthusiasm, and compassion among them,” said Kevin Day, president and CEO of Florence Bank. “They have built enduring relationships with colleagues and customers alike, giving their peers good reasons to nominate them.”