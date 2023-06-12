Brew at the Zoo Slated for Aug. 5

SPRINGFIELD — The Zoo in Forest Park will host its fifth annual Brew at The Zoo fundraising event on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is ideal for both beer fanatics and animal lovers, combining craft-beer samples from local breweries with animal interactions. Attendees can also vote for their favorite home brews in a home-brew competition, listen to live music, play games, and enjoy food from various food trucks. VIP tickets are available for guests wanting an extra hour of sampling and more interactive encounters with animal ambassadors. The VIP hour runs from noon to 1 p.m.

“Brew at the Zoo has become our signature fundraising event, selling out year after year,” said Sarah Tsitso, executive director at the Zoo in Forest Park. “We have so many amazing, creative craft brewers in this region who generously donate their time — and their beer — to support our animals and our mission.”

The zoo is focused on education, conservation, and rehabilitation and provides homes to animals that may not otherwise survive in the wild. All money raised goes toward the daily care of the 225-plus animals that call the Zoo their home.

The zoo will be closed to the public on Aug. 5. Advanced tickets are required, and IDs will be checked at the door. Limited tickets are available. For a list of participating breweries and to purchase tickets, visit www.forestparkzoo.org/brew.