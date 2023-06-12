BusinessWest to Livestream 40 Under Forty Celebration on June 15

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest recently unveiled its 40 Under Forty class of 2023, the 17th compilation of rising stars in the regional business community. One of the most anticipated events of the year, the 40 Under Forty Gala, taking place Thursday, June 15 at the Log Cabin in Holyoke, will celebrate the class of 2023, which was announced and profiled in the May 1 issue of BusinessWest and online at businesswest.com/40-under-forty/40underforty.

The sold-out gala will feature a VIP pre-event reception for the honorees, sponsors, and judges; networking; and the live announcement of this year’s Alumni Achievement Award honoree and the introduction of the members of the class of 2023.

Tickets to the 40 Under Forty Gala are sold out, but the awards program will be available via livestream at businesswest.com/40-under-forty/40underforty beginning at 6:30 p.m. on June 15. Anyone who does not have a ticket to the event is encouraged to join us for the livestream.

More than 120 nominations were received for this year’s class, with entries scored by a panel of five judges who weighed everything from career accomplishments to involvement in the community. Those with the 40 highest scores made the list.

Members of the class of 2023 represent virtually every sector of the economy — from healthcare to education; from the nonprofit sector to banking and financial services. While many are professionals working for area companies large and small, several members of this class are true entrepreneurs, launching their own business or nonprofit agency.

40 Under Forty is presented by PeoplesBank and is sponsored by Comcast Business, Live Nation, the Markens Group, Mercedes-Benz of Springfield, MGM Springfield, Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst, and Webber & Grinnell Insurance. The Alumni Achievement Award is presented by Health New England.