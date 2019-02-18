Broadway Comes to Bay Path’s 3rd Annual President’s Gala

SPRINGFIELD — Bay Path University has announced its 3rd Annual President’s Gala, “Dance a Mile in Their Shoes,” to take place on Saturday, April 27 at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel.

Dancing with the Stars professional and season 25 champion, and So You Think You Can Dance fan favorite Lindsay Arnold will be lending her expertise for her second year in a row as the event’s celebrity judge. Arnold will be joined at the judges’ table by actor, producer, Springfield native and Bay Path alumna JoAnna Rhinehart ’78. Rhinehart is currently appearing in My Fair Lady on Broadway.

The Bay Path University President’s Gala will feature a “Dancing with the Stars”-style ballroom dance competition infused with telling the story of the University’s mission — empowering undergraduate women and graduate women and men to flourish in a constantly changing world. Last year’s event netted more than $315,000 in support of the Bold Women’s Scholarship and The Finish Line Fund. These scholarships are awarded to assist students in removing obstacles standing in the way of achieving their goal of receiving a college degree.

“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to raise funds again this year for student scholarships,” said Allison Gearing-Kalill, Bay Path University’s Vice President for Development and Planned Giving. “The community understands that today’s student has many financial obligations. Businesses, alumni, and friends of Bay Path are incredibly supportive of the work we’re doing and want to help our students reach the goal of attaining a college education.”

This year’s featured dancers at the Gala are Lamont Clemons, Business Development for Secure Energy Solutions, executive vice President, S-Cel-O Painting, and Bay Path Trustee; Erin Hornyak, Bay Path Advisory Council member and Longmeadow resident; and Jillian Jusko, blogger and Longmeadow resident. Clemons, Hornyak, and Jusko are undergoing training with Daryll ’98 and Gunnar Sverrisson, ballroom dance champions and owners of Ballroom Fever (Enfield, Connecticut), as they prepare to compete to raise scholarship funds and take home the Mirror Ball Trophy.

In addition to the captivating performances, the President’s Gala will feature an auction, dinner, and live entertainment by the Boston-based band Protégé, ensuring an evening full of fun and dancing.

Carrie ’86 and Tim Burr, Lauren and Drew Davis, Tiffany ’11 and Ted ’11 Madru, and Carol and Rick Steele, Jr. are the Gala’s honorary chairs. The Mirror Ball Sponsor is MassMutual. Golden Waltz Sponsor is Dr. K. Francis & Melinda Lee. The Gala’s Silver Salsa Sponsors include Mercedes-Benz of Springfield and Andrew Associates. Entertainment Sponsor is Mary ’74 and David Bushnell. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. To learn more about how you or your company can become a sponsor of Bay Path University’s President’s Gala, contact Laura Ziomek at 413.565.1047 or [email protected].

The President’s Gala will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a seated dinner at 7:30 p.m. The dancing competition will begin at 8:30 p.m., and at 9:00 p.m. guests will be invited to dance the night away. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.baypath.edu/gala.