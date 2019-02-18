UMassFive Members, Staff Donate Cold-Weather Clothing

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union staged its annual cold-weather clothing and blanket drive in itsHadley, UMass Amherst, Northampton, and Mercy Medical Center branches throughout the month of January.

There were more than 900 items collected and donated through the drive, including 185 warm coats, 103 sweaters, 189 hats, 168 pairs of gloves, and 21 blankets. These items were distributed to organizations close to the branches that collected the donations, including the Amherst Survival Center, Northampton Survival Center, and Friends of the Homeless in Springfield.

If you would like to donate to these organizations directly, you can find out more by visiting their websites at www.amherstsurvival.org, www.northamptonsurvival.org, and www.fohspringfield.org.