Brooke Barre of Phillips Insurance Agency Earns Prestigious CPCU Designation

CHICOPEE — Phillips Insurance Agency Inc. announced that Brooke Barre, senior account management in the Commercial Insurance department, has earned the prestigious CPCU (chartered property casualty underwriter) designation.

The CPCU is considered the most valuable credential in the industry for demonstrating insurance and risk-management skills. The CPCU program is a multi-year program focusing on in-depth risk-management analysis of complex insurance risks.

Barre will attend the CPCU induction ceremonies this November at the Coronado Springs resort in Orlando, Fla. A graduate of Bridgewater State University, she joined Phillips Insurance in 2020.