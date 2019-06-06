Bueno y Sano Hosts Benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County

AMHERST — On Monday, June 10, all Bueno y Sano locations in Western Mass. will be fundraising for CHD’s Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County. On that day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 50% of all sales at Bueno y Sano in Amherst, Northampton, Springfield, and West Springfield will be donated back to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County. This includes dine-in orders, take-out, and Bueno gift cards. Last year, the Bueno Day event raised over $7,000 for youth-mentoring programs, and the goal is to exceed that amount this year.

“We are so grateful to Bob Lowry and the entire team at Bueno y Sano for their enthusiastic support of Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said Jessie Cooley, director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County. “Bob has been a big brother with our program three times, giving so much of his time and energy to the young people in our community. Now, with Bueno Day to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters, Bob is giving back even more and ensuring that more children in our region can be matched with awesome mentors like him.”