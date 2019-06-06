The United Arc to Host Open House at Positive Parenting Center in Holyoke

HOLYOKE — On Friday, June 14, the United Arc will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to noon at its Holyoke Positive Parenting Center, 208 Race St., Suite 2, Holyoke.

The United Arc invites the public to join legislators, partners, and community members for a conversation on inclusion, choice, and independence, featuring stories of parents, their families, and advocates in Hampden County and beyond.

The only program of its kind in Massachusetts, Positive Parenting was developed for parents who have intellectual disabilities, learning differences, or cognitive challenges. The United Arc Positive Parenting program provides training and support for these parents.

Many people assume parents with disabilities lack the capacity to parent their children. This discrimination has sometimes resulted in children being separated from their parents. The United Arc has been instrumental in the movement to demonstrate that parents with these challenges are capable of parenting, especially when they are offered training and support.

The United Arc opened its Holyoke Positive Parenting Center in November 2015. Beginning in 1998, the program was originally based out of the United Arc’s office in Franklin County. The need for Positive Parenting surpassed this geographic region and soon expanded. Today, the United Arc provides Positive Parenting supports east into Worcester County as well as Springfield. In addition to the Positive Parenting program, the United Arc offers a wide array of services for adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

Founded in 1951, the United Arc supports people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities in achieving the universal goals of inclusion, choice, and independence. The organization provides services to individuals and their families in Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, and Worcester counties.