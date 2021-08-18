Building Permits
BUILDING PERMITS
The following building permits were issued during the month of July 2021.
CHICOPEE
BY Memorial Drive, LLC
650 Memorial Dr.
$105,000 — Install Tesla electric-vehicle charging station in parking lot of BJ’s Wholesale Club, expand parking island for new equipment, plant new trees
Edna Cygan
33 Ames Ave.
$20,000 — Roofing
Hampden Charter School of Science
20 Johnson Road
$159,200 — Vestibule and gymnasium upgrades
GREENFIELD
Bank of America
208 Federal St.
$27,000 — Roofing
Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center
289 Main St.
N/A — Erect sign attached to building
Meadows Café and Golf Center
398 Deerfield St.
$92,000 — Construct new clubhouse for golf course
Mohawk Office Equipment, LLC
35 Bank Row
N/A — Erect sign attached to building
HADLEY
Jamyang Jamyang
229 Russell St.
N/A — Replace sign
Pioneer Valley Waldorf School
193 Bay Road
N/A — Metal roofing
David Watson
104 Middle St.
N/A — Replace interior doors, add interior doors, add handrail to front steps, add exit signs at front and back doors, install KnoxBox at front entry
LEE
First Congregational Church
25 Park Place
$3,200 — Replace section of sidewalk
LENOX
Berkshire Montessori School
21 Patterson Road
$16,420 — Roofing
Morgan Manor
0 Morgan Manor
$5,000 — Remove door and pour concrete for Building 4 basement
NORTHAMPTON
City of Northampton
100 Bridge Road
$42,000 — Replace loading dock at JFK Middle School
Ichor, LLC
6 Strong Ave.
$2,800 — Non-illuminated projecting sign
Pioneer Valley Transit Authority
54 Industrial Dr.
$780,500 — Generator for electric buses
Pombridge Manor, LLC
5 Pomeroy Ter.
$54,903 — Three electric-vehicle charging units
Smith College
33 West St.
$40,000 — Demolish structure due to fire damage
Trident Realty Corp.
78 Main St.
$114,200 — Interior renovation
PALMER
Baystate Wing Hospital
40 Wright St.
$31,900 — Install HVAC sheet metal
Palmer Motorsports Park, LLC
58 West Ware St.
$180,000 — Shell for single-story structure for parking cars
V & E Properties
1240 Park St.
$20,000 — Remodel existing space at Pioneer Plaza to bring HerbalLife bathrooms up to accessibility requirements
Wendy’s
1213 Thorndike St.
$16,600 — Reface three existing signs
PITTSFIELD
Bellco Realty Inc.
15 Orchard St.
$4,000 — Roofing
Bellco Realty Inc.
172 Summer St.
$15,000 — Roofing
City of Pittsfield
832 Tamarack Road
$1,989,500 — Water-storage tank
Daniel Wojtkowski
92 Dalton Ave.
$5,830 — Install new fire-warning system
SPRINGFIELD
15 Taylor, LLC
27 Lyman St.
$150,000 — Roofing on Building D of Silverbrick Lofts
Five Town Station, LLC
380 Cooley St.
$10,000 — Remodel interior space at restaurant
KS Kantor, LLC
606 Sumner Ave.
$7,750 — Infill eight windows and one door in existing block wall at dental office
Mercy Medical Center
271 Carew St.
$45,524 — Alter interior space to create new staff Zen room on second floor
Springfield 3500 Medical Properties, LLC
3500 Main St.
$2,200 — Add four horn/strobe devices to existing fire-alarm system at Orthotics & Prosthetics Labs
David Zhang
146 Chestnut St.
$8,000 — Install additional devices to fire-alarm system
WILBRAHAM
Daniel Fernandes
757V Main St.
$6,000 — Construct a food shed for Fern Valley Farms
Daniel Fernandes
757V Main St.
$2,000 — Aluminum open-side tent for dining and gathering
Shannon Court, LLC
7 Railroad Ave.
$35,000 — Install butler building
Town of Wilbraham
2721 Boston Road
$38,500 — New wet fire sprinkler system at Wilbraham DPW building