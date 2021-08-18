Top Banner

The following building permits were issued during the month of July 2021.

CHICOPEE

BY Memorial Drive, LLC
650 Memorial Dr.
$105,000 — Install Tesla electric-vehicle charging station in parking lot of BJ’s Wholesale Club, expand parking island for new equipment, plant new trees

Edna Cygan
33 Ames Ave.
$20,000 — Roofing

Hampden Charter School of Science
20 Johnson Road
$159,200 — Vestibule and gymnasium upgrades

GREENFIELD

Bank of America
208 Federal St.
$27,000 — Roofing

Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center
289 Main St.
N/A — Erect sign attached to building

Meadows Café and Golf Center
398 Deerfield St.
$92,000 — Construct new clubhouse for golf course

Mohawk Office Equipment, LLC
35 Bank Row
N/A — Erect sign attached to building

HADLEY

Jamyang Jamyang
229 Russell St.
N/A — Replace sign

Pioneer Valley Waldorf School
193 Bay Road
N/A — Metal roofing

David Watson
104 Middle St.
N/A — Replace interior doors, add interior doors, add handrail to front steps, add exit signs at front and back doors, install KnoxBox at front entry

LEE

First Congregational Church
25 Park Place
$3,200 — Replace section of sidewalk

LENOX

Berkshire Montessori School
21 Patterson Road
$16,420 — Roofing

Morgan Manor
0 Morgan Manor
$5,000 — Remove door and pour concrete for Building 4 basement

NORTHAMPTON

City of Northampton
100 Bridge Road
$42,000 — Replace loading dock at JFK Middle School

Ichor, LLC
6 Strong Ave.
$2,800 — Non-illuminated projecting sign

Pioneer Valley Transit Authority
54 Industrial Dr.
$780,500 — Generator for electric buses

Pombridge Manor, LLC
5 Pomeroy Ter.
$54,903 — Three electric-vehicle charging units

Smith College
33 West St.
$40,000 — Demolish structure due to fire damage

Trident Realty Corp.
78 Main St.
$114,200 — Interior renovation

PALMER

Baystate Wing Hospital
40 Wright St.
$31,900 — Install HVAC sheet metal

Palmer Motorsports Park, LLC
58 West Ware St.
$180,000 — Shell for single-story structure for parking cars

V & E Properties
1240 Park St.
$20,000 — Remodel existing space at Pioneer Plaza to bring HerbalLife bathrooms up to accessibility requirements

Wendy’s
1213 Thorndike St.
$16,600 — Reface three existing signs

PITTSFIELD

Bellco Realty Inc.
15 Orchard St.
$4,000 — Roofing

Bellco Realty Inc.
172 Summer St.
$15,000 — Roofing

City of Pittsfield
832 Tamarack Road
$1,989,500 — Water-storage tank

Daniel Wojtkowski
92 Dalton Ave.
$5,830 — Install new fire-warning system

SPRINGFIELD

15 Taylor, LLC
27 Lyman St.
$150,000 — Roofing on Building D of Silverbrick Lofts

Five Town Station, LLC
380 Cooley St.
$10,000 — Remodel interior space at restaurant

KS Kantor, LLC
606 Sumner Ave.
$7,750 — Infill eight windows and one door in existing block wall at dental office

Mercy Medical Center
271 Carew St.
$45,524 — Alter interior space to create new staff Zen room on second floor

Springfield 3500 Medical Properties, LLC
3500 Main St.
$2,200 — Add four horn/strobe devices to existing fire-alarm system at Orthotics & Prosthetics Labs

David Zhang
146 Chestnut St.
$8,000 — Install additional devices to fire-alarm system

WILBRAHAM

Daniel Fernandes
757V Main St.
$6,000 — Construct a food shed for Fern Valley Farms

Daniel Fernandes
757V Main St.
$2,000 — Aluminum open-side tent for dining and gathering

Shannon Court, LLC
7 Railroad Ave.
$35,000 — Install butler building

Town of Wilbraham
2721 Boston Road
$38,500 — New wet fire sprinkler system at Wilbraham DPW building

