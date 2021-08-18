BUILDING PERMITS

The following building permits were issued during the month of July 2021.

CHICOPEE

BY Memorial Drive, LLC

650 Memorial Dr.

$105,000 — Install Tesla electric-vehicle charging station in parking lot of BJ’s Wholesale Club, expand parking island for new equipment, plant new trees

Edna Cygan

33 Ames Ave.

$20,000 — Roofing

Hampden Charter School of Science

20 Johnson Road

$159,200 — Vestibule and gymnasium upgrades

GREENFIELD

Bank of America

208 Federal St.

$27,000 — Roofing

Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center

289 Main St.

N/A — Erect sign attached to building

Meadows Café and Golf Center

398 Deerfield St.

$92,000 — Construct new clubhouse for golf course

Mohawk Office Equipment, LLC

35 Bank Row

N/A — Erect sign attached to building

HADLEY

Jamyang Jamyang

229 Russell St.

N/A — Replace sign

Pioneer Valley Waldorf School

193 Bay Road

N/A — Metal roofing

David Watson

104 Middle St.

N/A — Replace interior doors, add interior doors, add handrail to front steps, add exit signs at front and back doors, install KnoxBox at front entry

LEE

First Congregational Church

25 Park Place

$3,200 — Replace section of sidewalk

LENOX

Berkshire Montessori School

21 Patterson Road

$16,420 — Roofing

Morgan Manor

0 Morgan Manor

$5,000 — Remove door and pour concrete for Building 4 basement

NORTHAMPTON

City of Northampton

100 Bridge Road

$42,000 — Replace loading dock at JFK Middle School

Ichor, LLC

6 Strong Ave.

$2,800 — Non-illuminated projecting sign

Pioneer Valley Transit Authority

54 Industrial Dr.

$780,500 — Generator for electric buses

Pombridge Manor, LLC

5 Pomeroy Ter.

$54,903 — Three electric-vehicle charging units

Smith College

33 West St.

$40,000 — Demolish structure due to fire damage

Trident Realty Corp.

78 Main St.

$114,200 — Interior renovation

PALMER

Baystate Wing Hospital

40 Wright St.

$31,900 — Install HVAC sheet metal

Palmer Motorsports Park, LLC

58 West Ware St.

$180,000 — Shell for single-story structure for parking cars

V & E Properties

1240 Park St.

$20,000 — Remodel existing space at Pioneer Plaza to bring HerbalLife bathrooms up to accessibility requirements

Wendy’s

1213 Thorndike St.

$16,600 — Reface three existing signs

PITTSFIELD

Bellco Realty Inc.

15 Orchard St.

$4,000 — Roofing

Bellco Realty Inc.

172 Summer St.

$15,000 — Roofing

City of Pittsfield

832 Tamarack Road

$1,989,500 — Water-storage tank

Daniel Wojtkowski

92 Dalton Ave.

$5,830 — Install new fire-warning system

SPRINGFIELD

15 Taylor, LLC

27 Lyman St.

$150,000 — Roofing on Building D of Silverbrick Lofts

Five Town Station, LLC

380 Cooley St.

$10,000 — Remodel interior space at restaurant

KS Kantor, LLC

606 Sumner Ave.

$7,750 — Infill eight windows and one door in existing block wall at dental office

Mercy Medical Center

271 Carew St.

$45,524 — Alter interior space to create new staff Zen room on second floor

Springfield 3500 Medical Properties, LLC

3500 Main St.

$2,200 — Add four horn/strobe devices to existing fire-alarm system at Orthotics & Prosthetics Labs

David Zhang

146 Chestnut St.

$8,000 — Install additional devices to fire-alarm system

WILBRAHAM

Daniel Fernandes

757V Main St.

$6,000 — Construct a food shed for Fern Valley Farms

Daniel Fernandes

757V Main St.

$2,000 — Aluminum open-side tent for dining and gathering

Shannon Court, LLC

7 Railroad Ave.

$35,000 — Install butler building

Town of Wilbraham

2721 Boston Road

$38,500 — New wet fire sprinkler system at Wilbraham DPW building