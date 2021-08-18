Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
144 Steady Lane
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Joshua H. Porter
Seller: Norbert J. Salz
Date: 07/19/21
366 West Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $772,000
Buyer: 366 West Road LLC
Seller: Cynthia L. Holley
Date: 07/19/21
BUCKLAND
121 Ashfield Road
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Russell E. Donelson
Seller: Charles Unaitis
Date: 07/21/21
CHARLEMONT
145 Main St.
Charlemont, MA 01339
Amount: $222,000
Buyer: Levi Janssen
Seller: Ashley R. Drake
Date: 07/14/21
DEERFIELD
408 Greenfield Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $229,900
Buyer: Brandon Hale
Seller: Alfred J. Dray
Date: 07/22/21
144 North Main St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: John Bysiewski
Seller: Janet M. Kelley
Date: 07/22/21
North Main St.
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: John Bysiewski
Seller: Yazwinski, Walter J. Jr., (Estate)
Date: 07/22/21
4 Sugarloaf St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $875,000
Buyer: J2K Realty LLC
Seller: Merlyn Property LLC
Date: 07/16/21
ERVING
38 Old State Road
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $197,000
Buyer: Rich Young Property Management Inc.
Seller: Rich Young Property Management Inc.
Date: 07/20/21
GILL
22 Hickory Hill Road
Gill, MA 01354
Amount: $870,000
Buyer: Stuart B. Marsh
Seller: Duncan J. Elliott
Date: 07/16/21
GREENFIELD
32 Cleveland St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Andrew Petitdemange
Seller: Jeffrey M. Lively
Date: 07/16/21
237 Conway St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Colrain Bunker Group LLC
Seller: Douglas Sky-Wight
Date: 07/19/21
40 Cooke St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $342,000
Buyer: Debra Arch
Seller: Lee B. Gilman
Date: 07/21/21
252 Davis St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $320,500
Buyer: Mary A. Westervelt
Seller: Steven E. Adam
Date: 07/15/21
3 Earl Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $253,000
Buyer: Eduardo I. Monzon-Perez
Seller: Jeffrey D. Jackman
Date: 07/12/21
183 Fairview St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Coreen R. Demers
Seller: Janice Sparko
Date: 07/16/21
31 Forest Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Edin Barone-Thompson
Seller: Tigran Ayrapetyan
Date: 07/16/21
19-21 Haywood St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $349,000
Buyer: Samuel Plotkin
Seller: Kimball & Kimball LLC
Date: 07/15/21
33 Holly Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Annmarie Hannon
Seller: Fotini Ninos
Date: 07/14/21
79 Hope St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $212,500
Buyer: Astrid M. Burke
Seller: Daniel Y. Khan
Date: 07/12/21
119 Montague City Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $318,500
Buyer: Choon K. Teoh
Seller: Celeste Chickering
Date: 07/15/21
10 Vernon St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Ann M. Dobosz
Seller: Lea Wulfkuhle
Date: 07/15/21
28 Vernon St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $162,500
Buyer: Paul D. Viens
Seller: Jessica E. Greene
Date: 07/21/21
MONTAGUE
86-88 4th St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Kevin B. Gendreau
Seller: Barry M. Elbaum RET
Date: 07/23/21
15 Chester St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $276,000
Buyer: Chad Demers
Seller: Raymond R. Tuttle
Date: 07/16/21
154 East Chestnut Hill Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Frederick A. Grossberg
Seller: Jane E. Stein
Date: 07/23/21
36 Green Pond Road
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Aidan C. Connelly
Seller: Ragus LLC
Date: 07/13/21
70 Old Sunderland Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Solomon Goldstein-Rose
Seller: Kimberlee A. Gilhuly
Date: 07/22/21
108-R South Prospect St.
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Nicholas L. Williams
Seller: Jonathan T. Rawls
Date: 07/21/21
77 Swamp Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $676,000
Buyer: Mariah I. Shore
Seller: David B. Lampron
Date: 07/16/21
28 Taylor Heights
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Matthew C. Duncan
Seller: Stark NT
Date: 07/22/21
NORTHFIELD
291 Birnam Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $152,557
Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College
Seller: Northfield Mount Hermon School
Date: 07/12/21
292 Birnam Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $176,186
Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College
Seller: Northfield Mount Hermon School
Date: 07/12/21
53 Birnam Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $301,000
Buyer: Bridgman Homestead RT
Seller: Allen, James C. Est
Date: 07/16/21
7 Bolton Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $355,274
Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College
Seller: Northfield Mount Hermon School
Date: 07/12/21
13 Bolton Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $355,274
Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College
Seller: Northfield Mount Hermon School
Date: 07/12/21
44 Highland Ave.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $186,550
Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College
Seller: Northfield Mount Hermon School
Date: 07/12/21
75 Highland Ave.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $176,186
Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College
Seller: Northfield Mount Hermon School
Date: 07/12/21
81 Highland Ave.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $185,306
Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College
Seller: Northfield Mount Hermon School
Date: 07/12/21
181 Millers Falls Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Mary E. Searles
Seller: Maida D. Goodwin
Date: 07/19/21
461 Mount Hermon Station Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Holly M. Anderson
Seller: Karen L. Kendrick
Date: 07/21/21
12 North Lane
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $181,990
Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College
Seller: Northfield Mount Hermon School
Date: 07/12/21
14 Pine St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $203,547
Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College
Seller: Northfield Mount Hermon School
Date: 07/12/21
148 Winchester Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $182,404
Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College
Seller: Northfield Mount Hermon School
Date: 07/12/21
ORANGE
39 Dewey Conrad Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Tyler D. Chaplin
Seller: Marcia M. Conkey
Date: 07/22/21
23 Eagleville Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Rodney J. Cofske
Seller: Peach RT
Date: 07/19/21
166 East Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Richard Noel
Seller: Steven B. Curtis
Date: 07/23/21
344 Mayo Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $397,500
Buyer: Scott E. Hume
Seller: Francis J. Barszcz
Date: 07/13/21
174 Pleasant St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Sydney M. Caron
Seller: Olivia A. Kimball
Date: 07/16/21
167 School Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $196,500
Buyer: Scott A. Barden
Seller: Pioneer Valley Inc.
Date: 07/15/21
310 Walnut Hill Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Kaitlyn M. Chuba-Kraner
Seller: Kelsie M. Bardsley
Date: 07/22/21
SHELBURNE
88 Old Greenfield Road
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $357,000
Buyer: Bart Gottesdiener
Seller: Corey D. Paul
Date: 07/16/21
652 Patten Road
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $371,000
Buyer: Nicole Durant
Seller: Ellis INT
Date: 07/12/21
453 Pratt Corner Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Jonathan Bennis-Roberts
Seller: John Rathbun
Date: 07/19/21
323 Shelburne Center Road
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Eric A. Vassar
Seller: Dylan Schoelzel
Date: 07/14/21
268 West Pelham Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Zebediah Smith
Seller: Valentine, John Est
Date: 07/19/21
SHUTESBURY
27 Ames Haven Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $518,000
Buyer: John E. Coffin
Seller: Paul M. Danielovich
Date: 07/14/21
SUNDERLAND
35 North Plain Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $527,000
Buyer: Steven Bobbitt
Seller: Benjamin M. Barr
Date: 07/16/21
WENDELL
146 Montague Road
Wendell, MA 01379
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Robert J. McKinney
Seller: Susan English
Date: 07/14/21
WHATELY
336 Haydenville Road
Whately, MA 01093
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: Stephen P. Ezequelle
Seller: J2K Realty LLC
Date: 07/14/21
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
45 Birch Hill Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $442,000
Buyer: Gail Catjakis
Seller: Sergey Savonin
Date: 07/23/21
91 Campbell Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jackelin Cotto
Seller: Edward C. Hitchcock
Date: 07/23/21
84 Carr Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Alahna Seymour
Seller: Heather M. Salerno
Date: 07/22/21
29 Central St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $307,000
Buyer: Patrick M. Hogan
Seller: Nicolas Vassel
Date: 07/15/21
87 Country Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $339,900
Buyer: John F. Amatruda
Seller: Ruby Realty LLC
Date: 07/14/21
27 Coyote Circle
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Dmitriy Burkovskiy
Seller: Damaris Morales
Date: 07/23/21
31 Greenock St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Kimberly Wyckoff
Seller: Jarvis, Ruth (Estate)
Date: 07/16/21
69 Hayes Ave.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $336,000
Buyer: Bruce A. Embry
Seller: Marilyn R. Colby
Date: 07/20/21
32 Horsham Place
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Peter C. Marino
Seller: Steven W. Marasi
Date: 07/23/21
85 Liswell Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Yaovi Aziaha
Seller: Alexander Figliola
Date: 07/23/21
379 North Westfield St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $266,000
Buyer: Sharline Gonzalez
Seller: Cynthia A. Rickard
Date: 07/15/21
309 North St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $284,000
Buyer: Wilson C. Fuller
Seller: Diane J. Labbe
Date: 07/15/21
175 Parkedge Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Kathleen M. Kraas
Seller: Richard W. Kresock
Date: 07/16/21
92-94 Sheri Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Pavel Cotorobai
Seller: Mark J. Danalis
Date: 07/22/21
205 South St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Vashon Robinson
Seller: Guglielma Fazio
Date: 07/13/21
78 Sylvan Lane
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $359,900
Buyer: Sharleen Diaz
Seller: Domenick R. Pisano
Date: 07/16/21
69 Tracy Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Ryan C. Johnson
Seller: Dirk G. Gendron
Date: 07/23/21
35 Valley Brook Road
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $372,500
Buyer: Pierre J. Saintilus
Seller: Nicole M. Karam
Date: 07/15/21
BLANDFORD
3 Crooks Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: David Perez
Seller: Sutherland, Pete (Estate)
Date: 07/16/21
BRIMFIELD
44 Little Alum Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $364,000
Buyer: Katherine E. Poirier
Seller: Herbert F. Seymour
Date: 07/16/21
29 Prospect Hill Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Shaina R. Labonte
Seller: Raymond F. Labonte
Date: 07/16/21
CHESTER
35 Ingell Road
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Brian McPheron
Seller: Harry E. Sanner
Date: 07/15/21
101 Middlefield Road
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Harry E. Sanner
Seller: Jeffrey S. Wundt
Date: 07/23/21
8 William St.
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Kristina L. Colby
Seller: Cassandra L. Kendall
Date: 07/16/21
CHICOPEE
131 Beauregard Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Christopher N. Acevedo
Seller: David O. Brodeur
Date: 07/12/21
50 Beverly St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Germika Davis
Seller: Roman M. Stanczak
Date: 07/23/21
136 Blanchard St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $222,000
Buyer: DGL Properties LLC
Seller: Boucher, Gail A. (Estate)
Date: 07/14/21
78 Boucher Circle
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $262,262
Buyer: Brian J. Kennedy
Seller: Krystyna Kane
Date: 07/14/21
269 Britton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Julia Ross
Seller: Erin A. Slott
Date: 07/14/21
88 Cora Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: RM Blerman LLC
Seller: Freedom Mortgage Corp.
Date: 07/20/21
27 Grant St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Brandon M. Pavoni
Seller: Gary B. Beaudry
Date: 07/21/21
80 Jean Circle
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $306,500
Buyer: Joseph R. Lapointe
Seller: Mark Normand
Date: 07/23/21
81 Laclede Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Mark McCarthy
Seller: Yazmilie Stanley
Date: 07/23/21
63 Ludger Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Meaghan Farrell
Seller: John F. Simmons
Date: 07/19/21
1260 Memorial Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: 1260 Memorial Drive LLC
Seller: Nevin G. Bastin
Date: 07/21/21
684 Montgomery St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $261,500
Buyer: Hollie A. Smith
Seller: Robert L. Gramolini
Date: 07/23/21
23 Moore St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Valerie Peters
Seller: Johnston, Christine (Estate)
Date: 07/12/21
106 Muzzy St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Yomaris Ramos
Seller: Blue Sky Investment Group LLC
Date: 07/12/21
3 Naomi St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $261,000
Buyer: Zunaira Butt
Seller: MCN New Wave LLC
Date: 07/13/21
416 New Ludlow Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Aimee Richards-Correa
Seller: Wendy Morera
Date: 07/16/21
71 Orchard St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $188,500
Buyer: 71 Orchard RT
Seller: Janik, John J. (Estate)
Date: 07/23/21
29 Paradise St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Tamira Goodstein
Seller: Robert Boesch
Date: 07/21/21
187 Prospect St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Lycaste LLC
Seller: City Of Chicopee
Date: 07/15/21
42 Sandra Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $244,500
Buyer: Kasara Martin
Seller: Robert L. Scribner
Date: 07/21/21
3 Sherwood St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Donald T. Leighton
Seller: Shannon E. Riley
Date: 07/23/21
43 Van Horn St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Kimberly Lockwood
Seller: Mark T. Hnitecki
Date: 07/23/21
EAST LONGMEADOW
23 Chadwyck Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $489,900
Buyer: John P. Goodwin
Seller: Robert A. Johnson
Date: 07/23/21
7 Colorado St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01118
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Alycar Investments LLC
Seller: Alicia A. Deronck
Date: 07/13/21
35 Day Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Tabitha Gerber
Seller: 35 Day Avenue LLC
Date: 07/21/21
74 Kibbe Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Aneta M. Sucharski
Seller: Geoffrey R. Frost
Date: 07/13/21
29 Lori Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Nicole A. Bourgeoise
Seller: Russell FT
Date: 07/16/21
3 Niagara St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Charles J. Hoffman LT
Seller: Vashon B. Robinson
Date: 07/13/21
15 Murray Court
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Anthony Hernandez
Seller: Michael Robert
Date: 07/23/21
25 Old Pasture Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Stephen A. Crane
Seller: Shaji P. Daniel
Date: 07/23/21
5 Peachtree Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $610,000
Buyer: Jeffrey Temkin
Seller: Nathanael L. Rosario
Date: 07/21/21
34 Pembroke Ter.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $615,000
Buyer: Nathanael Rosario
Seller: Gopal C. Sarker
Date: 07/21/21
466 Porter Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $262,000
Buyer: Walter August
Seller: Steven C. Wheeler
Date: 07/14/21
5 Savoy Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Ashley M. Heeb-Schnell
Seller: Ben Roncarati
Date: 07/16/21
27 Shaw St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Kyle Maskell
Seller: SRV Properties LLC
Date: 07/19/21
254 Somers Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Northeast Asset Management LLC
Seller: Dino C. Calcasola
Date: 07/14/21
55 Thompson St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $269,900
Buyer: Aimee J. Palmer-Mooneyham
Seller: Wayne D. Freeman
Date: 07/21/21
11 Voyer Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $337,000
Buyer: Drew C. Trebbe
Seller: Miner, Raymond E. (Estate)
Date: 07/16/21
9 William St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $268,400
Buyer: Lisa J. Goodrich
Seller: Mary G. Lavoie
Date: 07/22/21
GRANVILLE
54 Granby Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Brendan M. Guidi
Seller: Robert M. O’Connor
Date: 07/15/21
HAMPDEN
3 Hickory Lane
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Louise A. Difillippo
Seller: Clark-Thornton, D. J. (Estate)
Date: 07/22/21
59 North Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Steven V. Haldeman
Seller: McDarby, James D. (Estate)
Date: 07/16/21
17 South Ridge Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Michael Farrell
Seller: Richard J. Bertheaud
Date: 07/15/21
HOLLAND
23 Cherokee Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Mollie Ohara
Seller: Maple Ledge Assocs. Inc.
Date: 07/16/21
4 Linder Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Hailey Harding
Seller: Melissa M. Kelley
Date: 07/22/21
122 Old County Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Hannah M. Prescott
Seller: Patrick R. Doyle
Date: 07/13/21
34 Union Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Steven Ives
Seller: Thomas O’Connor
Date: 07/22/21
HOLYOKE
11 Alderman St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $229,000
Buyer: Maya Rivera
Seller: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Date: 07/23/21
133-135 Beech St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $292,000
Buyer: Haseena Sibdhanny
Seller: 133-135 Beech St. Assocs.
Date: 07/12/21
18 Canby St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Keishla M. Montalban
Seller: Amer Ahmed
Date: 07/19/21
63 Cherry Hill
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $432,500
Buyer: Scott L. Geiger
Seller: Brittnie L. Aiello
Date: 07/20/21
237-239 Clemente St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,000,000
Buyer: Antonio Albericci
Seller: Holyoke Machine Co. Inc.
Date: 07/14/21
249 Clemente St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,000,000
Buyer: Antonio Albericci
Seller: Holyoke Machine Co. Inc.
Date: 07/14/21
275-277 Clemente St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,000,000
Buyer: Antonio Albericci
Seller: Holyoke Machine Co. Inc.
Date: 07/14/21
Clemente St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,000,000
Buyer: Antonio Albericci
Seller: Holyoke Machine Co. Inc.
Date: 07/14/21
19 Evergreen Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $184,000
Buyer: K. Godfrey Equities LLC
Seller: Kevin A. Lyons
Date: 07/16/21
47 Fairfield Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Andrew D. Haigh
Seller: William J. Daisy
Date: 07/22/21
63 Franklin St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $238,000
Buyer: Kendall Dunn-Lasane
Seller: Idali Rodriguez
Date: 07/14/21
29-31 Gilman St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $284,000
Buyer: David Moonan
Seller: William C. Koczocik
Date: 07/15/21
156-162 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: 156 High Holyoke MA LLC
Seller: John C. Almonte
Date: 07/21/21
45 Lexington Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Alexandra Carlson
Seller: Szalkuchi, Balbina (Estate)
Date: 07/19/21
50 Lindbergh Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $289,900
Buyer: Maureen Dooley-Lawrence
Seller: Barbara M. Brooksbank
Date: 07/12/21
466-480 Main St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,000,000
Buyer: Antonio Albericci
Seller: Holyoke Machine Co. Inc.
Date: 07/14/21
514 Main St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,000,000
Buyer: Antonio Albericci
Seller: Holyoke Machine Co. Inc.
Date: 07/14/21
156 Nonotuck St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Rebecca R. Knobe
Seller: Jacqueline M. Garcia
Date: 07/20/21
491 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $306,500
Buyer: Sean F. Norton
Seller: Nicholas R. Ryder
Date: 07/20/21
1785 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Waah Realty LLC
Seller: Saundra B. Reilly
Date: 07/14/21
7 Peltiah St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $387,000
Buyer: Kimberly A. Casineau
Seller: Francis S. Bey
Date: 07/23/21
37 Sherwood Ter.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $232,500
Buyer: Melanie Wicken
Seller: Danielle T. Belliveau
Date: 07/21/21
568 South East St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Haddad Capital LLC
Seller: Ale Ventures LLC
Date: 07/16/21
56-58 Sargeant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,000,000
Buyer: Antonio Albericci
Seller: Holyoke Machine Co. Inc.
Date: 07/14/21
335 Walnut St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Alma C. Santiago
Seller: FNMA
Date: 07/19/21
LONGMEADOW
152 Belleclaire Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $459,000
Buyer: Wesley T. Fernandes
Seller: Ryan E. Watson
Date: 07/15/21
154 Brookwood Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $352,500
Buyer: Bernard N. Njoroge
Seller: Rubin, Allen I. (Estate)
Date: 07/22/21
19 Chatham Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: James Dorschner
Seller: Melvin P. French
Date: 07/15/21
15 Dartmouth Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $349,000
Buyer: Kayla R. Berthiaume
Seller: Marcella A. Beane
Date: 07/19/21
29 Dartmouth Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $595,000
Buyer: Benjamin R. Baraldi
Seller: Peter Olesen
Date: 07/16/21
67 Dover Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: Diana Vuong-Thomas
Seller: Danielle F. Wehrli
Date: 07/14/21
81 Eunice Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Richard H. Black
Seller: Geoffrey M. Neigher
Date: 07/23/21
115 Fenwood Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Michael R. Massie
Seller: Adeline M. Santinello
Date: 07/16/21
888 Frank Smith Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $438,000
Buyer: Melissa E. Buscemi
Seller: Thomas A. Mierzwa
Date: 07/23/21
965 Frank Smith Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Michael Abrams
Seller: Kathleen G. Boehm
Date: 07/15/21
70 Green Willow Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Amy Grodsky-Ratner
Seller: Todd C. Ratner
Date: 07/14/21
63 Hawthorne St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Christopher N. Allen
Seller: Leland S. Fallon
Date: 07/15/21
120 Homestead Blvd.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Alfred Azar
Seller: Peter Tran
Date: 07/15/21
25 Knollwood Circle
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $525,650
Buyer: Sumonu Arobo
Seller: Vladislav Beznos
Date: 07/23/21
619 Laurel St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $452,000
Buyer: Mickey Benson
Seller: Roberta L. Curzio
Date: 07/19/21
80 Mill Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $524,900
Buyer: Gary B. Mantolesky
Seller: William J. Linville
Date: 07/14/21
46 Mohawk Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $725,000
Buyer: David R. Prickett
Seller: Caren J. Demarche
Date: 07/16/21
60 Nevins Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Allea Cortina
Seller: Sarah A. Kenney
Date: 07/21/21
132 Rugby Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $875,000
Buyer: Sarah A. Hanson
Seller: Gregory J. Faust
Date: 07/19/21
148 Warren Ter.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: Peiyi Wang
Seller: Joseph P. Harty
Date: 07/23/21
36 Whitmun Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Dianne B. Hayes
Seller: Sarkis S. Kalashian
Date: 07/23/21
186 Williams St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Katrina Martin
Seller: David P. Buscemi
Date: 07/23/21
103 Woodside Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Cecelia Blackwood
Seller: Ki-Young Jeong
Date: 07/23/21
LUDLOW
49 Eden St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Diane R. Dos-Santos
Seller: Joyce T. Lucey
Date: 07/21/21
81-83 Howard St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Kathleen Sweeney
Seller: David J. Gomes
Date: 07/23/21
148 King St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $377,000
Buyer: Nestor Osorio
Seller: Jose M. Dias
Date: 07/16/21
59 Lockland Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Andrew Durand
Seller: Victor L. Rodrigues
Date: 07/15/21
25 Norwood St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $290,500
Buyer: Jose M. Dias
Seller: Yvonne C. Dacruz
Date: 07/16/21
63 Power Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Jennifer L. Duncan
Seller: Kathryn A. Galuszewski
Date: 07/15/21
106 Prospect St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Kyle Richard
Seller: Pierre J. Grenier
Date: 07/14/21
128 Swan Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $296,000
Buyer: Andrea C. Perez
Seller: Kathleen Sweeney
Date: 07/23/21
42 Warwick Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $222,400
Buyer: Christopher Royce
Seller: Royce, Nancy-June S. (Estate)
Date: 07/21/21
362 Winsor St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Amandio Fernandes
Seller: Gremio Lusitano Inc.
Date: 07/22/21
MONSON
10 Carriage House Lane
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $590,000
Buyer: Corey D. Paul
Seller: John G. Lapointe
Date: 07/16/21
22 Lower Hampden Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $149,100
Buyer: Edwin Velez
Seller: Deutsche Bank
Date: 07/23/21
255 Main St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Matthew Weldon-Thibodeau
Seller: Robert S. Thibodeau
Date: 07/13/21
10 Old Stagecoach Dr.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Robert L. Wilson
Seller: Dylan J. Thomas
Date: 07/22/21
8 Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Heather Chaiffre
Seller: Christopher Glista
Date: 07/13/21
9 Stebbins Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Gabriel P. Johnson
Seller: Wesley T. Fernandes
Date: 07/15/21
168 Wales Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Randy Dimitropolis
Seller: Justin M. Butler
Date: 07/23/21
107 Woodhill Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $386,200
Buyer: Change Li
Seller: Steven R. Harris
Date: 07/21/21
PALMER
16 Knox St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Thaddeus A. Razdow
Seller: Christine A. Bachand
Date: 07/12/21
3115 Hillside Dr.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $257,000
Buyer: Jeff Gill
Seller: Scott A.Tardy
Date: 07/20/21
1008 Oak St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Edmund Traub
Seller: Cody J. Brodeur
Date: 07/15/21
1016-1018 Pleasant St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $329,000
Buyer: Linda A. Beasley
Seller: Jobern Housing LLC
Date: 07/16/21
3025 South Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Johanna A. Castro
Seller: Robert E. Williams
Date: 07/16/21
10 Strong St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Cerberus RT
Seller: Stone Bear LLC
Date: 07/21/21
1133 Thorndike St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $224,000
Buyer: Randy Auclair
Seller: Amanda M. Babinski
Date: 07/12/21
RUSSELL
490 Westfield Road
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Adam T. Grabowiec
Seller: Michael Sullivan
Date: 07/14/21
SPRINGFIELD
41 Aldmore St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Jodarys Dominguez
Seller: Carlos M. Colon-Lebron
Date: 07/19/21
27-29 Annawon St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $163,000
Buyer: Caleb Gladden
Seller: Thomas M. Belton
Date: 07/23/21
529-531 Armory St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $273,000
Buyer: Richard C. Ferullo
Seller: Xiuyu Ma
Date: 07/14/21
50 Ashland Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Ivette G. Terrero
Seller: Carlos Aguasvivas
Date: 07/21/21
45 Bacon Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Olivia M. Morales
Seller: Margo G. Jergensen
Date: 07/15/21
49 Bartels St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $258,000
Buyer: Vanessa Dejesus
Seller: Hassan Mourad
Date: 07/15/21
105 Bellevue Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jnaye Wise
Seller: Donna L. Conlogue
Date: 07/15/21
253 Belmont Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Damian Bialonczyk
Seller: Qiong Wang
Date: 07/12/21
823 Belmont Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Keshu Realty LLC
Seller: Mara Bapa LLC
Date: 07/14/21
18-20 Belvidere Ave.
Springfield, MA 01030
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Zenaida Rodriguez
Seller: Jose A. Rodriguez
Date: 07/12/21
80 Bennington St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Cameron G. Lovett
Seller: Rosemary F. Collamore
Date: 07/13/21
130 Benz St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Tamika Hoo-Fah
Seller: Robert Frazier
Date: 07/16/21
620 Bradley Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $237,660
Buyer: Shawna M. Willoughby
Seller: DJD Real Estate LLC
Date: 07/13/21
134 Buckingham St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $206,000
Buyer: Samira L. Fernandes
Seller: Christian A. Stuetzel
Date: 07/19/21
476-478 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: JJJ 17 LLC
Seller: Silvio S. Nubile
Date: 07/20/21
940 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Marcos Serrano
Seller: CIG 4 LLC
Date: 07/20/21
86 Caseland St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Muryah D. Torres
Seller: Scriven L. King
Date: 07/16/21
642 Cooley St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Jaim 4 Realty LLC
Seller: FNMA
Date: 07/23/21
96 Crestmont St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $212,000
Buyer: Mildalys Nunez
Seller: Xaver Sierra
Date: 07/23/21
23 Dawes St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Tanisha L. Daniels
Seller: Natha L. Brown
Date: 07/13/21
483 Dickinson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Candice Haynes
Seller: Joseph Santaniello
Date: 07/16/21
608-610 Dickinson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Danilo R. Caceres
Seller: Long K. Tran
Date: 07/23/21
55 Edendale St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Equity Trust Co.
Seller: Ronald S. Pollender
Date: 07/12/21
58 Emeline Court
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Craig Cowles
Seller: Michael R. Breton
Date: 07/19/21
45 Emerald Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $199,900
Buyer: Lauren M. Lynch-Hamre
Seller: Carmine Maione
Date: 07/20/21
245 Fair Oak Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Kimberly J. Ammons
Seller: Kelly J. Keenan
Date: 07/15/21
178 Gillette Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Samantha S. Hamilton
Seller: Eric Fraser
Date: 07/13/21
48 Fellsmere St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Peter Mason
Seller: Nicholas J. Alberto
Date: 07/23/21
44 Fenway Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: Jessica M. Del-Negro
Seller: Darren H. Krzynowek
Date: 07/19/21
141 Firglade Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Victor Pacheco
Seller: Christopher Barnes
Date: 07/20/21
89 Firglade Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: JJJ 17 LLC
Seller: Brital 1987 LLC
Date: 07/20/21
97 Florence St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Adaku Chikezie
Seller: Georgette A. Cardano
Date: 07/21/21
361 Forest Hills Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Sherry Washington
Seller: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Date: 07/21/21
161 Garland St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $152,500
Buyer: PAH Properties LLC
Seller: Belmira R. Tash
Date: 07/23/21
75 Gillette Circle
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Luiz A. Diaz
Seller: Daniel Triggs
Date: 07/19/21
77 Grenada Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $191,000
Buyer: Katherine Ramos-Moreta
Seller: Alexander Mejia
Date: 07/16/21
7 Groton St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $171,000
Buyer: Vilmary Rodriguez-Alicea
Seller: Michael S. Cafarella
Date: 07/20/21
60-62 High St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Om Sai Property Investment LLC
Seller: Minas S. Alitbi
Date: 07/19/21
35 Intervale Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $130,410
Buyer: Deutsche Bank
Seller: Thomas J. Quick
Date: 07/12/21
77 Johnson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Round 2 LLC
Seller: Donald E. Moran
Date: 07/22/21
89 Kensington Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Spectra S2 LLC
Seller: Michael Molinari
Date: 07/12/21
11 Kosciusko St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Angel Andino
Seller: Hector R. Cortes
Date: 07/20/21
39 Lafayette St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jose Pietter
Seller: NRES LLC
Date: 07/16/21
37 Lafayette St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Nancy Cabrera
Seller: Johanna Sanchez-Espinosa
Date: 07/21/21
95 Liberty St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $3,150,000
Buyer: IBEW Local 7 Realty Co. Inc.
Seller: Pearson-Liberty Development Co. LP
Date: 07/20/21
35-37 Longfellow Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Edward Roman
Seller: Lar RT
Date: 07/22/21
105 Lyons St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Kristen S. Ramirez
Seller: Victor L. Rodrigues
Date: 07/16/21
2914-2916 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Onstar Properties AA LLC
Seller: Nolava LLC
Date: 07/16/21
91-93 Malden St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Jessica Chiba
Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC
Date: 07/20/21
49-51 Mansfield St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Samantha Diaz
Seller: Steven L. Martin
Date: 07/21/21
133 Maple St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $216,200
Buyer: Rising LLC
Seller: Norma Rodriguez
Date: 07/20/21
134 Massachusetts Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $248,000
Buyer: Jose Bonilla
Seller: Ivy M. Samuels
Date: 07/21/21
14 Medford St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Onstar Properties AA LLC
Seller: Nolava LLC
Date: 07/16/21
64-66 Moulton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Jaim 4 Realty LLC
Seller: Stanley H. Czaplicki
Date: 07/20/21
68 Old Brook Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Tammi S. Bailey
Seller: Michael J. Lyon
Date: 07/16/21
51 Oregon St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Maxine Weisgrau
Seller: Janice M. Drootin
Date: 07/12/21
16 Pearson Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $363,100
Buyer: Tara M. Johnson
Seller: Julius E. Kenney
Date: 07/12/21
55 Perkins St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $201,000
Buyer: Santana Real Estate Inc.
Seller: US Bank
Date: 07/19/21
92 Pidgeon Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $224,000
Buyer: Nicholas M. Vumbaco
Seller: Michael G. Vumbaco
Date: 07/21/21
265 Pheland St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $237,000
Buyer: C. R. Melendez-Rodriguez
Seller: Daisy Gomez
Date: 07/12/21
112 Princeton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Ahmed Al-Jashaam
Seller: Faruma S. Williams
Date: 07/16/21
8 Putnam St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $270,500
Buyer: Nicole Kynard
Seller: Brital 1987 LLC
Date: 07/14/21
277 Redlands St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $132,000
Buyer: Phoenix Development Inc.
Seller: Eleanor M. Difiore
Date: 07/16/21
32-34 Rittenhouse Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Keishla M. Diaz-Olavarria
Seller: Ganga Tiwari
Date: 07/23/21
75 Rochford Circle
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Omid Djavi
Seller: Christopher Nascembeni
Date: 07/14/21
28 Rush St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Manuel Rodriguez
Seller: Kenneth Fitzgibbon
Date: 07/23/21
67 Saint James Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $262,000
Buyer: Charles F. Bogues
Seller: Juan Santana
Date: 07/19/21
1150 Saint James Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Aida Bonilla
Seller: Evan R. Tardy
Date: 07/15/21
36 Shady Brook Lane
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Thomas Blais
Seller: Arlene M. Lafreniere
Date: 07/23/21
27 Sherbrooke St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $284,000
Buyer: Luis M. Felix
Seller: Michelle Stuart
Date: 07/23/21
95 Sierra Vista Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $124,000
Buyer: John Martin
Seller: Fred J. Lessard
Date: 07/21/21
72-74 Silver St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Wanda Tiburcio-Duran
Seller: Lois A. Miller
Date: 07/22/21
45 Slumber Lane
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Alexander Lozada
Seller: Sean P. Garvey
Date: 07/23/21
248 Stapleton Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $206,000
Buyer: Jose Badillo
Seller: Camille Moreno
Date: 07/21/21
705 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: 970 Chicopee Street RT
Seller: Anthony Daniele
Date: 07/16/21
50 Tamarack Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Sirjeffory R. Smith
Seller: Shawn A. Campbell
Date: 07/19/21
103 Thompson St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Sergio Arroyo
Seller: TM Properties Inc.
Date: 07/13/21
79 Tavistock St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Analese Perez
Seller: Jodarys Lopez-Ortiz
Date: 07/19/21
50 Upton St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $239,000
Buyer: Dominga Cintron-Torres
Seller: Gloria J. Salemi
Date: 07/16/21
35 Verge St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Angel M. Mercado
Seller: Anthony Perez
Date: 07/16/21
45 Wachusett St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Kyara Cortes
Seller: Jennifer M. McCarthy
Date: 07/23/21
45 Wakefield St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Desiree Rivera
Seller: Nicholas J. Trudell
Date: 07/21/21
68 Waverly St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Robert Monegro
Seller: 72 Waverly Street LLC
Date: 07/20/21
18 Wayside St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Kathryn Frett
Seller: Alexander O. Berthiaume
Date: 07/19/21
288 West Allen Ridge Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Anthony R. Lorenzano
Seller: Roger J. Chicoine
Date: 07/19/21
142 West Canton Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Adam B. Baskin
Seller: Bruce M. Hadley
Date: 07/15/21
17 Wexford St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Phuc Tran
Seller: Thanh-Huong A. Tran
Date: 07/22/21
74 Wheeler Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Frank Rogers
Seller: Jorge Maldonado
Date: 07/14/21
218-220 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Van A. Nguyen
Seller: Tu C. Pham
Date: 07/20/21
81 White Oak Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Elbert Scott
Seller: Nicholas C. Milionis
Date: 07/16/21
156 Whittum Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $219,900
Buyer: Julie Batista
Seller: Dana L. Tilli
Date: 07/14/21
1455 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $248,900
Buyer: Nathan J. Madeira
Seller: Michael King
Date: 07/14/21
191 Windemere St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Ariana Lugo
Seller: Humboldt Realty LLC
Date: 07/21/21
133 Winton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Springhouse Property LLC
Seller: Jeffrey A. Herbele
Date: 07/15/21
51-53 Woodlawn St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Duc V. Nguyen
Seller: Marino, Anthony J. Jr. (Estate)
Date: 07/23/21
SOUTHWICK
86 Berkshire Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Meghann Burr
Seller: John R. Ferraro
Date: 07/23/21
23 Birchwood Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Brandi A. Hoover
Seller: Doris H. Krzykowski
Date: 07/22/21
3 Dewitt Circle
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Eric Niedziela
Seller: Kenneth M. Lavine
Date: 07/23/21
314 Granville Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Megan Harder
Seller: Joshua A. Lightcap
Date: 07/13/21
5 Honey Bird Run
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Denise Faircloth
Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Date: 07/16/21
5 Kline Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: Vito M. Demarinis
Seller: Pari Hoxha
Date: 07/14/21
29 Lakemont St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Michael W. Hadley
Seller: Janice S. Lafrance
Date: 07/16/21
22 Meadow Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $895,000
Buyer: Cynthia L. Holley
Seller: John A. Jeneral
Date: 07/19/21
WEST SPRINGFIELD
14 Albert St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $312,000
Buyer: Eric H. Balslov
Seller: Ardizoni, Muriel N. (Estate)
Date: 07/12/21
116 Apple Ridge Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $521,500
Buyer: Joseph M. Werner
Seller: Gerald F. Solitario
Date: 07/23/21
10 Brooks Place
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Alberto F. Burgos
Seller: Sergey Zhupikov
Date: 07/23/21
45 Christine Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $553,500
Buyer: Bakhtiyer Kasimov
Seller: Donna D. Cauley
Date: 07/14/21
553 Elm St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Lawrence Meccariello
Seller: Ronald J. Halley
Date: 07/23/21
245 Greystone Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Kerri Cmiel
Seller: George J. Cmiel
Date: 07/15/21
118 Labelle St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Zyina Volkinski
Seller: Peter V. Prewandowski
Date: 07/23/21
190 Lower Beverly Hills
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $253,000
Buyer: Eva Nabifwo-Simiyu
Seller: Keith B. Lee
Date: 07/12/21
45 Oakland St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: William C. O’Neill
Seller: Guild Mortgage Co. LLC
Date: 07/13/21
29 Sheridan Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Stephen C. Edelman
Seller: Julianne Crum
Date: 07/15/21
87 Valley View Circle
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $376,000
Buyer: Donna D. Cauley
Seller: Kimberly M. Rosa
Date: 07/15/21
WESTFIELD
13 Allen Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: April Esposito
Seller: Foster M. Leavitt
Date: 07/15/21
126 City View Blvd.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $326,000
Buyer: Frank L. Fay
Seller: Nancy Laumbach-Lois
Date: 07/14/21
28 Darby Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Amanda Provost
Seller: Jeffrey Goncalves
Date: 07/16/21
5 Dubois St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Oscar A. Saeteros
Seller: Wayne MacDonald
Date: 07/19/21
18 Dubois St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Freedom Spire Holding LLC
Seller: Niles R. Lavalley
Date: 07/15/21
8 Greylock St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $164,000
Buyer: Jeffrey C. Keating
Seller: Taylor, James K. (Estate)
Date: 07/16/21
55 East Silver St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Susan Mazzola
Seller: TM Properties Inc.
Date: 07/22/21
16 Heritage Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Kyle Racicot
Seller: Eugene S. Bacon
Date: 07/23/21
174 Holyoke Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Alexandra Caisse
Seller: Zlotek, Stanley E. (Estate)
Date: 07/21/21
257 Holyoke Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $296,000
Buyer: Nicholas Capalbo
Seller: Marcie L. Arona
Date: 07/12/21
504 Holyoke Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Anthony Deven
Seller: Snow, Stanley M. (Estate)
Date: 07/15/21
8 Howard St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Kyle R. Duquette
Seller: Megan M. Harder
Date: 07/12/21
42 Kittredge Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $289,000
Buyer: Ira Gaudette
Seller: Victor G. Gomes
Date: 07/16/21
67 Kittredge Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Nico Paolucci
Seller: Jeremie Lambert
Date: 07/19/21
109 Ridgeway St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Nathan Miles-Hogan
Seller: Ivan A. Guzman
Date: 07/13/21
76 Montgomery St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $219,900
Buyer: Taylor Lyford
Seller: John Joyce
Date: 07/23/21
35 Oakcrest Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Minming Zheng
Seller: Patricia A. Cavanaugh
Date: 07/23/21
20 Pequot Point Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Gail M. Paquette
Seller: Sheila E. Paquette
Date: 07/20/21
120 Roosevelt Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Gabriella C. Hernandez
Seller: Kyle D. Racicot
Date: 07/23/21
Sackville Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $219,900
Buyer: Taylor Lyford
Seller: John Joyce
Date: 07/23/21
10 Sterling St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $269,000
Buyer: Matthew J. Olson
Seller: Peter J. Ryan
Date: 07/16/21
883 Western Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $126,200
Buyer: Wicked Deals LLC
Seller: James Senecal
Date: 07/23/21
WILBRAHAM
12 Apple Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $569,900
Buyer: Ashley L. Berthume
Seller: Hamid A. Mahdavy
Date: 07/23/21
3281 Boston Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Thomas Abel
Seller: Give Them Sanctuary Inc.
Date: 07/16/21
4 Cliffside Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Michael E. King
Seller: Peter J. Lavelle
Date: 07/15/21
10 Deepwood Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $579,000
Buyer: Dianne E. Grunes
Seller: Scott L. Denne
Date: 07/19/21
5 Drumlin Circle
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $530,900
Buyer: Tony L. Desousa
Seller: Kathleen C. McLaughlin
Date: 07/16/21
25 Eastwood Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: Joseph M. Kane
Seller: Matthew C. Trudeau
Date: 07/23/21
11 Fernwood Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $386,500
Buyer: William D. Dupre
Seller: Naldo D. Mammarelli
Date: 07/20/21
28 Fernwood Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Roger J. Chicoine
Seller: Ryan J. O’Keefe
Date: 07/19/21
3 Park Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $449,900
Buyer: Michael D. Powers
Seller: Heather Wrisley
Date: 07/13/21
43 Pleasant View Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Hope Morley
Seller: Michael J. Walker
Date: 07/16/21
660 Ridge Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $404,500
Buyer: James Nowakowski
Seller: Patullo, Nancy (Estate)
Date: 07/16/21
2 Severyn St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: John R. Donkoh
Seller: Jacob R. Motyl
Date: 07/21/21
Tinkham Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Xi N. Li
Seller: Anne M. Theocles
Date: 07/16/21
6 Wagon Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $685,000
Buyer: Sheldrick L. Streete
Seller: Charles A. Sommer
Date: 07/19/21
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
52 Blackberry Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $429,900
Buyer: Wei Zhang
Seller: Mary E. Shaughan
Date: 07/15/21
12 Edge Hill Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $317,500
Buyer: Judith Hirsh-Kane
Seller: Ramona Hamblin
Date: 07/22/21
88 High Point Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Tammy L. Wilson
Seller: Debra J. Lamonica
Date: 07/12/21
30 Hillcrest Place
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Nicole M. Hendrix
Seller: Nicholas J. Dufresne
Date: 07/16/21
86 Leverett Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Kelly Buttrick
Seller: Eric C. Desbien
Date: 07/12/21
65 Mount Pleasant
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $577,000
Buyer: Alivia-Anne Novak-Zappas
Seller: Jennifer E. Siddall
Date: 07/16/21
267 Shutesbury Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $740,000
Buyer: Brittany M. Hutson
Seller: Andrew N. Winter
Date: 07/22/21
910 South East St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $1,085,000
Buyer: Juan A. Pizzorno 2019 RET
Seller: Abida Adnan
Date: 07/14/21
36 Western Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $225,835
Buyer: Deutsche Band
Seller: Halim L. Cruz
Date: 07/13/21
7 Willow Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Chung J. Hsu
Seller: Chung-Huei Hsu
Date: 07/15/21
33 Woodlot Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $598,000
Buyer: V. M. Scaramella TR
Seller: Carol Bloom
Date: 07/13/21
BELCHERTOWN
692 George Hannum Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: James N. Broderick
Seller: Lockwood, Nancy L. (Estate)
Date: 07/23/21
3 Metacomet Circle
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Heather L. St.Germaine
Seller: Peter J. VanBuren
Date: 07/21/21
574 North Gulf Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $501,500
Buyer: Michael A. Henson
Seller: Hilary Woodcock
Date: 07/20/21
55 Old Bay Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Christine Trudell
Seller: John Rakouskas
Date: 07/21/21
79 Orchard St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Justin Clarke
Seller: Devon L. Kelting-Dias
Date: 07/15/21
148 South Washington St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Todd A. Sussman
Seller: Robert J. Vanzandt
Date: 07/12/21
560 South Washington St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $428,300
Buyer: Shane L. Lashway
Seller: Joseph J. Dull
Date: 07/23/21
390 Springfield Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $486,000
Buyer: Theodore Groves
Seller: Kimberly B. Longridge
Date: 07/12/21
381 State St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $429,900
Buyer: Kristy Stallman-Reese
Seller: Girard Homes Inc.
Date: 07/13/21
Sycamore Circle #CP
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction
Seller: Hickory Hills Realty LLC
Date: 07/20/21
Sycamore Circle #CR
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction
Seller: Hickory Hills Realty LLC
Date: 07/20/21
EASTHAMPTON
417 East St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Jesse Casinghino
Seller: Seth A. Menkel
Date: 07/19/21
8 Lord St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $351,000
Buyer: Saskia I. Fabricant
Seller: Pamela J. Linscott
Date: 07/23/21
212 Loudville Road
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $402,000
Buyer: Carl S. Growhoski
Seller: Barbra L. Eaton
Date: 07/20/21
164 East St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: James P. Robitaille
Seller: Stephanie F. Davis
Date: 07/21/21
233 Park St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Hill-Ture TR
Seller: Andrew Gaylord
Date: 07/15/21
26 Spring St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $566,500
Buyer: Janivette Alsina
Seller: M. E. Ticknor TR
Date: 07/15/21
GRANBY
58 Amherst St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: Ridvan Turan
Seller: Stephen W. Slapski
Date: 07/16/21
17 Easton St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $327,000
Buyer: Adam M. Ulrich
Seller: Robert W. Driscoll
Date: 07/23/21
87 Ferry Hill Road
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $556,000
Buyer: Owen B. Murray
Seller: Robert S. Killin
Date: 07/14/21
23 High St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Robert C. Lafreniere
Seller: Keller, Ruby L. (Estate)
Date: 07/16/21
79 South St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $530,000
Buyer: Michelle Snow
Seller: Michael N. Gagnon
Date: 07/16/21
173 Taylor St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Ethan J. Harmon
Seller: Steven M. Kopinsky
Date: 07/22/21
HADLEY
101 Honey Pot Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $477,000
Buyer: Barbara J. Tomlinson
Seller: Douglas B. Ramsay
Date: 07/21/21
18 Maple Ave.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $499,500
Buyer: Daniel Navarro
Seller: Marianne A. Filkoski
Date: 07/13/21
12 Russell St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Exotic Auto Service & Sales LLC
Seller: Jeremy D. Ober
Date: 07/15/21
HATFIELD
6 Bridge St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Matthew S. Hunt
Seller: Gerome A. Miklau
Date: 07/12/21
80 Elm St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Kyle Sosebee
Seller: Bielunis, Paul J. (Estate)
Date: 07/20/21
1 Prospect Court
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Kyra Sanborn
Seller: Ellen Miller
Date: 07/14/21
HUNTINGTON
18 Basket St.
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Steven T. Slowey
Seller: Rosalind J. Fouli
Date: 07/16/21
20 Laurel Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Clark R. Chattin
Seller: James Adams
Date: 07/20/21
2 Maple St.
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Danny L. Suloff
Seller: Barbara J. Sikop
Date: 07/19/21
NORTHAMPTON
89 Autumn Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $252,000
Buyer: Nina Rogowsky
Seller: Edward J. Gallivan
Date: 07/21/21
98 Brierwood Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $363,000
Buyer: Chloe Weaver-Vilain
Seller: An J. Hoeyberghs
Date: 07/15/21
26 Carolyn St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $492,000
Buyer: Adam L. Larson
Seller: Shannon M. Finnessey
Date: 07/15/21
48 Chestnut Ave. #48
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $499,000
Buyer: Edward D. Melillo
Seller: Shawn Willey
Date: 07/16/21
46 Claire Ave.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Drewcilla Annese
Seller: John J. Murray
Date: 07/22/21
206 Emerson Way
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $760,626
Buyer: Beverly J. Bates
Seller: Sunwood Development Corp.
Date: 07/22/21
11 Greenleaf Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Devon L. Kelting-Dias
Seller: Maureen Sturman
Date: 07/16/21
42 Harrison Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $875,000
Buyer: Jeffrey M. Mast
Seller: Wilson FT
Date: 07/15/21
35 Hinckley St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Julie P. Meyer
Seller: Debra A. Dombrowski
Date: 07/14/21
118 Hinckley St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Simon E. Henin
Seller: Theodore P. Kallman
Date: 07/22/21
4 Lawn Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $662,500
Buyer: Eliezer Hutton
Seller: Birch Hill LLC
Date: 07/15/21
4 Madison Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $577,500
Buyer: Adam E. Roth
Seller: Thomas H. Gelb
Date: 07/19/21
51 Marshall St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Maya Nigrosh
Seller: Elizabeth M. Myrick-Towle
Date: 07/23/21
110 Morningside Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $589,000
Buyer: Amy Sugihara
Seller: Irving S. Weisenthal
Date: 07/23/21
5 Munroe St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $580,000
Buyer: Jesse D. Watson
Seller: L. P. Gould Residuary TR
Date: 07/22/21
168 North St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Lisa L. Sandri
Seller: Diane A. Maloney RET
Date: 07/21/21
38 Orchard St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Jeremy D. Ober
Seller: Sharon C. Switzer
Date: 07/16/21
12 Perkins Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $496,000
Buyer: Jaime Levy
Seller: Llama Maynard
Date: 07/15/21
35 Revell Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $366,200
Buyer: Juan Burwell
Seller: Horst Henning Winter RET
Date: 07/23/21
42 Rustlewood Ridge
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $322,500
Buyer: C. Washington-Ottombre
Seller: Paul H. Kolbjornsen
Date: 07/12/21
956 Ryan Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Wendy Forbush
Seller: Thomas Barnes
Date: 07/16/21
31 Trumbull Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,720,000
Buyer: Simple Abode LLC
Seller: TJS Properties LLC
Date: 07/23/21
12 Warner St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $609,000
Buyer: Martha F. Hoopes
Seller: Nu-Way Homes Inc.
Date: 07/15/21
35 West Farms Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Property Advantage Inc.
Seller: Aaron Cook
Date: 07/21/21
PELHAM
62 Daniel Shays Hwy.
Pelham, MA 01007
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Kelly A. Scroggins
Seller: Samantha E. Haughey
Date: 07/19/21
SOUTH HADLEY
6 Bardwell St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Jennifer Consedine
Seller: Scott Family Properties LLC
Date: 07/14/21
2 Joan St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Rachael M. Fleurent
Seller: Thomas S. Stepniak
Date: 07/23/21
41 Judd Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: James R. Barron
Seller: Dustin Blair
Date: 07/15/21
50 Lyman St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Bret A. Lafrance
Seller: Osetek FT
Date: 07/20/21
4 Lyon Green
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $485,720
Buyer: Patrick S. Sabbs
Seller: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction
Date: 07/21/21
31 Woodbridge St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $576,000
Buyer: Joshua McKinley
Seller: Elizabeth E. Berard
Date: 07/14/21
SOUTHAMPTON
307 College Hwy.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Ryan H. Hodder
Seller: Gregory L. Bennett
Date: 07/15/21
290 Main Ave.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $253,000
Buyer: Gregory M. Balog
Seller: Jocelyn VanBokkelen RET
Date: 07/21/21
WARE
19-21 Aspen St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Eurides Batista
Seller: Scudder Bay Capital LLC
Date: 07/14/21
121 Bacon Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $259,000
Buyer: Peter A. Millet
Seller: Luis A. Mejias
Date: 07/16/21
10 Campbell Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $352,006
Buyer: David M. Hannus
Seller: Mandi Souza
Date: 07/19/21
8 Cherry St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Eurides Batista
Seller: Western Mass Realty LLC
Date: 07/15/21
13 Cherry St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Thomas Abel
Seller: Ware Housing Cooperative Inc.
Date: 07/14/21
20 Church St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Jimeana Richardson
Seller: James R. Barr
Date: 07/23/21
21 Lovewell St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Deno Harold
Seller: Aaron J. Desantis
Date: 07/15/21
40 Moriarty Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Jordin L. Corriveau
Seller: Daniel W. Long
Date: 07/13/21
48 Pleasant St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Eurides Batista
Seller: Mark A. Andrews
Date: 07/15/21
65-69 Pleasant St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Nallett FT
Seller: Breton Realty LLC
Date: 07/12/21
45 South St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $209,000
Buyer: Mackenna Hogan
Seller: Lorrie J. Rowan
Date: 07/19/21
125 West Main St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Ryan Malakie
Seller: Claudia A. Shields
Date: 07/23/21
17 Westbrook Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Ali Bulut
Seller: Moryl FT
Date: 07/16/21
WILLIAMSBURG
57-R Adams Road
Williamsburg, MA 01039
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: Adin S. Maynard
Seller: Michael D. Gudejko
Date: 07/16/21
7 Nash Hill Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Martin E. Howell
Seller: Alfred J. Albano
Date: 07/23/21
23 Old Goshen Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $409,000
Buyer: Jennifer E. Reagan
Seller: Thomas H. Lynn
Date: 07/22/21
WESTHAMPTON
290 Southampton Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Jeffrey J. Burke
Seller: Thomas Raschi
Date: 07/22/21