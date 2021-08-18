The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

144 Steady Lane

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Joshua H. Porter

Seller: Norbert J. Salz

Date: 07/19/21

366 West Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $772,000

Buyer: 366 West Road LLC

Seller: Cynthia L. Holley

Date: 07/19/21

BUCKLAND

121 Ashfield Road

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Russell E. Donelson

Seller: Charles Unaitis

Date: 07/21/21

CHARLEMONT

145 Main St.

Charlemont, MA 01339

Amount: $222,000

Buyer: Levi Janssen

Seller: Ashley R. Drake

Date: 07/14/21

DEERFIELD

408 Greenfield Road

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $229,900

Buyer: Brandon Hale

Seller: Alfred J. Dray

Date: 07/22/21

144 North Main St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: John Bysiewski

Seller: Janet M. Kelley

Date: 07/22/21

North Main St.

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: John Bysiewski

Seller: Yazwinski, Walter J. Jr., (Estate)

Date: 07/22/21

4 Sugarloaf St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $875,000

Buyer: J2K Realty LLC

Seller: Merlyn Property LLC

Date: 07/16/21

ERVING

38 Old State Road

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $197,000

Buyer: Rich Young Property Management Inc.

Seller: Rich Young Property Management Inc.

Date: 07/20/21

GILL

22 Hickory Hill Road

Gill, MA 01354

Amount: $870,000

Buyer: Stuart B. Marsh

Seller: Duncan J. Elliott

Date: 07/16/21

GREENFIELD

32 Cleveland St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Andrew Petitdemange

Seller: Jeffrey M. Lively

Date: 07/16/21

237 Conway St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Colrain Bunker Group LLC

Seller: Douglas Sky-Wight

Date: 07/19/21

40 Cooke St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $342,000

Buyer: Debra Arch

Seller: Lee B. Gilman

Date: 07/21/21

252 Davis St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $320,500

Buyer: Mary A. Westervelt

Seller: Steven E. Adam

Date: 07/15/21

3 Earl Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $253,000

Buyer: Eduardo I. Monzon-Perez

Seller: Jeffrey D. Jackman

Date: 07/12/21

183 Fairview St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Coreen R. Demers

Seller: Janice Sparko

Date: 07/16/21

31 Forest Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Edin Barone-Thompson

Seller: Tigran Ayrapetyan

Date: 07/16/21

19-21 Haywood St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $349,000

Buyer: Samuel Plotkin

Seller: Kimball & Kimball LLC

Date: 07/15/21

33 Holly Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Annmarie Hannon

Seller: Fotini Ninos

Date: 07/14/21

79 Hope St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $212,500

Buyer: Astrid M. Burke

Seller: Daniel Y. Khan

Date: 07/12/21

119 Montague City Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $318,500

Buyer: Choon K. Teoh

Seller: Celeste Chickering

Date: 07/15/21

10 Vernon St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Ann M. Dobosz

Seller: Lea Wulfkuhle

Date: 07/15/21

28 Vernon St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $162,500

Buyer: Paul D. Viens

Seller: Jessica E. Greene

Date: 07/21/21

MONTAGUE

86-88 4th St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Kevin B. Gendreau

Seller: Barry M. Elbaum RET

Date: 07/23/21

15 Chester St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $276,000

Buyer: Chad Demers

Seller: Raymond R. Tuttle

Date: 07/16/21

154 East Chestnut Hill Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Frederick A. Grossberg

Seller: Jane E. Stein

Date: 07/23/21

36 Green Pond Road

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Aidan C. Connelly

Seller: Ragus LLC

Date: 07/13/21

70 Old Sunderland Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Solomon Goldstein-Rose

Seller: Kimberlee A. Gilhuly

Date: 07/22/21

108-R South Prospect St.

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Nicholas L. Williams

Seller: Jonathan T. Rawls

Date: 07/21/21

77 Swamp Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $676,000

Buyer: Mariah I. Shore

Seller: David B. Lampron

Date: 07/16/21

28 Taylor Heights

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Matthew C. Duncan

Seller: Stark NT

Date: 07/22/21

NORTHFIELD

291 Birnam Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $152,557

Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College

Seller: Northfield Mount Hermon School

Date: 07/12/21

292 Birnam Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $176,186

Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College

Seller: Northfield Mount Hermon School

Date: 07/12/21

53 Birnam Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $301,000

Buyer: Bridgman Homestead RT

Seller: Allen, James C. Est

Date: 07/16/21

7 Bolton Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $355,274

Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College

Seller: Northfield Mount Hermon School

Date: 07/12/21

13 Bolton Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $355,274

Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College

Seller: Northfield Mount Hermon School

Date: 07/12/21

44 Highland Ave.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $186,550

Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College

Seller: Northfield Mount Hermon School

Date: 07/12/21

75 Highland Ave.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $176,186

Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College

Seller: Northfield Mount Hermon School

Date: 07/12/21

81 Highland Ave.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $185,306

Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College

Seller: Northfield Mount Hermon School

Date: 07/12/21

181 Millers Falls Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Mary E. Searles

Seller: Maida D. Goodwin

Date: 07/19/21

461 Mount Hermon Station Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Holly M. Anderson

Seller: Karen L. Kendrick

Date: 07/21/21

12 North Lane

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $181,990

Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College

Seller: Northfield Mount Hermon School

Date: 07/12/21

14 Pine St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $203,547

Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College

Seller: Northfield Mount Hermon School

Date: 07/12/21

148 Winchester Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $182,404

Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College

Seller: Northfield Mount Hermon School

Date: 07/12/21

ORANGE

39 Dewey Conrad Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Tyler D. Chaplin

Seller: Marcia M. Conkey

Date: 07/22/21

23 Eagleville Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Rodney J. Cofske

Seller: Peach RT

Date: 07/19/21

166 East Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Richard Noel

Seller: Steven B. Curtis

Date: 07/23/21

344 Mayo Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $397,500

Buyer: Scott E. Hume

Seller: Francis J. Barszcz

Date: 07/13/21

174 Pleasant St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Sydney M. Caron

Seller: Olivia A. Kimball

Date: 07/16/21

167 School Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $196,500

Buyer: Scott A. Barden

Seller: Pioneer Valley Inc.

Date: 07/15/21

310 Walnut Hill Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Kaitlyn M. Chuba-Kraner

Seller: Kelsie M. Bardsley

Date: 07/22/21

SHELBURNE

88 Old Greenfield Road

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $357,000

Buyer: Bart Gottesdiener

Seller: Corey D. Paul

Date: 07/16/21

652 Patten Road

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $371,000

Buyer: Nicole Durant

Seller: Ellis INT

Date: 07/12/21

453 Pratt Corner Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Jonathan Bennis-Roberts

Seller: John Rathbun

Date: 07/19/21

323 Shelburne Center Road

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Eric A. Vassar

Seller: Dylan Schoelzel

Date: 07/14/21

268 West Pelham Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Zebediah Smith

Seller: Valentine, John Est

Date: 07/19/21

SHUTESBURY

27 Ames Haven Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $518,000

Buyer: John E. Coffin

Seller: Paul M. Danielovich

Date: 07/14/21

SUNDERLAND

35 North Plain Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $527,000

Buyer: Steven Bobbitt

Seller: Benjamin M. Barr

Date: 07/16/21

WENDELL

146 Montague Road

Wendell, MA 01379

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Robert J. McKinney

Seller: Susan English

Date: 07/14/21

WHATELY

336 Haydenville Road

Whately, MA 01093

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: Stephen P. Ezequelle

Seller: J2K Realty LLC

Date: 07/14/21

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

45 Birch Hill Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $442,000

Buyer: Gail Catjakis

Seller: Sergey Savonin

Date: 07/23/21

91 Campbell Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jackelin Cotto

Seller: Edward C. Hitchcock

Date: 07/23/21

84 Carr Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Alahna Seymour

Seller: Heather M. Salerno

Date: 07/22/21

29 Central St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $307,000

Buyer: Patrick M. Hogan

Seller: Nicolas Vassel

Date: 07/15/21

87 Country Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $339,900

Buyer: John F. Amatruda

Seller: Ruby Realty LLC

Date: 07/14/21

27 Coyote Circle

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Dmitriy Burkovskiy

Seller: Damaris Morales

Date: 07/23/21

31 Greenock St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Kimberly Wyckoff

Seller: Jarvis, Ruth (Estate)

Date: 07/16/21

69 Hayes Ave.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $336,000

Buyer: Bruce A. Embry

Seller: Marilyn R. Colby

Date: 07/20/21

32 Horsham Place

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Peter C. Marino

Seller: Steven W. Marasi

Date: 07/23/21

85 Liswell Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Yaovi Aziaha

Seller: Alexander Figliola

Date: 07/23/21

379 North Westfield St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $266,000

Buyer: Sharline Gonzalez

Seller: Cynthia A. Rickard

Date: 07/15/21

309 North St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $284,000

Buyer: Wilson C. Fuller

Seller: Diane J. Labbe

Date: 07/15/21

175 Parkedge Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Kathleen M. Kraas

Seller: Richard W. Kresock

Date: 07/16/21

92-94 Sheri Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Pavel Cotorobai

Seller: Mark J. Danalis

Date: 07/22/21

205 South St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Vashon Robinson

Seller: Guglielma Fazio

Date: 07/13/21

78 Sylvan Lane

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $359,900

Buyer: Sharleen Diaz

Seller: Domenick R. Pisano

Date: 07/16/21

69 Tracy Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Ryan C. Johnson

Seller: Dirk G. Gendron

Date: 07/23/21

35 Valley Brook Road

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $372,500

Buyer: Pierre J. Saintilus

Seller: Nicole M. Karam

Date: 07/15/21

BLANDFORD

3 Crooks Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: David Perez

Seller: Sutherland, Pete (Estate)

Date: 07/16/21

BRIMFIELD

44 Little Alum Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $364,000

Buyer: Katherine E. Poirier

Seller: Herbert F. Seymour

Date: 07/16/21

29 Prospect Hill Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Shaina R. Labonte

Seller: Raymond F. Labonte

Date: 07/16/21

CHESTER

35 Ingell Road

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Brian McPheron

Seller: Harry E. Sanner

Date: 07/15/21

101 Middlefield Road

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Harry E. Sanner

Seller: Jeffrey S. Wundt

Date: 07/23/21

8 William St.

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $232,000

Buyer: Kristina L. Colby

Seller: Cassandra L. Kendall

Date: 07/16/21

CHICOPEE

131 Beauregard Ter.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Christopher N. Acevedo

Seller: David O. Brodeur

Date: 07/12/21

50 Beverly St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Germika Davis

Seller: Roman M. Stanczak

Date: 07/23/21

136 Blanchard St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $222,000

Buyer: DGL Properties LLC

Seller: Boucher, Gail A. (Estate)

Date: 07/14/21

78 Boucher Circle

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $262,262

Buyer: Brian J. Kennedy

Seller: Krystyna Kane

Date: 07/14/21

269 Britton St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Julia Ross

Seller: Erin A. Slott

Date: 07/14/21

88 Cora Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: RM Blerman LLC

Seller: Freedom Mortgage Corp.

Date: 07/20/21

27 Grant St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Brandon M. Pavoni

Seller: Gary B. Beaudry

Date: 07/21/21

80 Jean Circle

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $306,500

Buyer: Joseph R. Lapointe

Seller: Mark Normand

Date: 07/23/21

81 Laclede Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Mark McCarthy

Seller: Yazmilie Stanley

Date: 07/23/21

63 Ludger Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Meaghan Farrell

Seller: John F. Simmons

Date: 07/19/21

1260 Memorial Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: 1260 Memorial Drive LLC

Seller: Nevin G. Bastin

Date: 07/21/21

684 Montgomery St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $261,500

Buyer: Hollie A. Smith

Seller: Robert L. Gramolini

Date: 07/23/21

23 Moore St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Valerie Peters

Seller: Johnston, Christine (Estate)

Date: 07/12/21

106 Muzzy St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Yomaris Ramos

Seller: Blue Sky Investment Group LLC

Date: 07/12/21

3 Naomi St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $261,000

Buyer: Zunaira Butt

Seller: MCN New Wave LLC

Date: 07/13/21

416 New Ludlow Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Aimee Richards-Correa

Seller: Wendy Morera

Date: 07/16/21

71 Orchard St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $188,500

Buyer: 71 Orchard RT

Seller: Janik, John J. (Estate)

Date: 07/23/21

29 Paradise St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Tamira Goodstein

Seller: Robert Boesch

Date: 07/21/21

187 Prospect St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Lycaste LLC

Seller: City Of Chicopee

Date: 07/15/21

42 Sandra Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $244,500

Buyer: Kasara Martin

Seller: Robert L. Scribner

Date: 07/21/21

3 Sherwood St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Donald T. Leighton

Seller: Shannon E. Riley

Date: 07/23/21

43 Van Horn St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Kimberly Lockwood

Seller: Mark T. Hnitecki

Date: 07/23/21

EAST LONGMEADOW

23 Chadwyck Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $489,900

Buyer: John P. Goodwin

Seller: Robert A. Johnson

Date: 07/23/21

7 Colorado St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01118

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Alycar Investments LLC

Seller: Alicia A. Deronck

Date: 07/13/21

35 Day Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Tabitha Gerber

Seller: 35 Day Avenue LLC

Date: 07/21/21

74 Kibbe Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Aneta M. Sucharski

Seller: Geoffrey R. Frost

Date: 07/13/21

29 Lori Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Nicole A. Bourgeoise

Seller: Russell FT

Date: 07/16/21

3 Niagara St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Charles J. Hoffman LT

Seller: Vashon B. Robinson

Date: 07/13/21

15 Murray Court

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Anthony Hernandez

Seller: Michael Robert

Date: 07/23/21

25 Old Pasture Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Stephen A. Crane

Seller: Shaji P. Daniel

Date: 07/23/21

5 Peachtree Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $610,000

Buyer: Jeffrey Temkin

Seller: Nathanael L. Rosario

Date: 07/21/21

34 Pembroke Ter.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $615,000

Buyer: Nathanael Rosario

Seller: Gopal C. Sarker

Date: 07/21/21

466 Porter Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $262,000

Buyer: Walter August

Seller: Steven C. Wheeler

Date: 07/14/21

5 Savoy Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Ashley M. Heeb-Schnell

Seller: Ben Roncarati

Date: 07/16/21

27 Shaw St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Kyle Maskell

Seller: SRV Properties LLC

Date: 07/19/21

254 Somers Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Northeast Asset Management LLC

Seller: Dino C. Calcasola

Date: 07/14/21

55 Thompson St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $269,900

Buyer: Aimee J. Palmer-Mooneyham

Seller: Wayne D. Freeman

Date: 07/21/21

11 Voyer Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $337,000

Buyer: Drew C. Trebbe

Seller: Miner, Raymond E. (Estate)

Date: 07/16/21

9 William St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $268,400

Buyer: Lisa J. Goodrich

Seller: Mary G. Lavoie

Date: 07/22/21

GRANVILLE

54 Granby Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Brendan M. Guidi

Seller: Robert M. O’Connor

Date: 07/15/21

HAMPDEN

3 Hickory Lane

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Louise A. Difillippo

Seller: Clark-Thornton, D. J. (Estate)

Date: 07/22/21

59 North Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Steven V. Haldeman

Seller: McDarby, James D. (Estate)

Date: 07/16/21

17 South Ridge Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Michael Farrell

Seller: Richard J. Bertheaud

Date: 07/15/21

HOLLAND

23 Cherokee Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Mollie Ohara

Seller: Maple Ledge Assocs. Inc.

Date: 07/16/21

4 Linder Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Hailey Harding

Seller: Melissa M. Kelley

Date: 07/22/21

122 Old County Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Hannah M. Prescott

Seller: Patrick R. Doyle

Date: 07/13/21

34 Union Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Steven Ives

Seller: Thomas O’Connor

Date: 07/22/21

HOLYOKE

11 Alderman St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $229,000

Buyer: Maya Rivera

Seller: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Date: 07/23/21

133-135 Beech St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $292,000

Buyer: Haseena Sibdhanny

Seller: 133-135 Beech St. Assocs.

Date: 07/12/21

18 Canby St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Keishla M. Montalban

Seller: Amer Ahmed

Date: 07/19/21

63 Cherry Hill

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $432,500

Buyer: Scott L. Geiger

Seller: Brittnie L. Aiello

Date: 07/20/21

237-239 Clemente St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,000,000

Buyer: Antonio Albericci

Seller: Holyoke Machine Co. Inc.

Date: 07/14/21

249 Clemente St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,000,000

Buyer: Antonio Albericci

Seller: Holyoke Machine Co. Inc.

Date: 07/14/21

275-277 Clemente St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,000,000

Buyer: Antonio Albericci

Seller: Holyoke Machine Co. Inc.

Date: 07/14/21

Clemente St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,000,000

Buyer: Antonio Albericci

Seller: Holyoke Machine Co. Inc.

Date: 07/14/21

19 Evergreen Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $184,000

Buyer: K. Godfrey Equities LLC

Seller: Kevin A. Lyons

Date: 07/16/21

47 Fairfield Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Andrew D. Haigh

Seller: William J. Daisy

Date: 07/22/21

63 Franklin St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $238,000

Buyer: Kendall Dunn-Lasane

Seller: Idali Rodriguez

Date: 07/14/21

29-31 Gilman St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $284,000

Buyer: David Moonan

Seller: William C. Koczocik

Date: 07/15/21

156-162 High St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: 156 High Holyoke MA LLC

Seller: John C. Almonte

Date: 07/21/21

45 Lexington Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Alexandra Carlson

Seller: Szalkuchi, Balbina (Estate)

Date: 07/19/21

50 Lindbergh Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $289,900

Buyer: Maureen Dooley-Lawrence

Seller: Barbara M. Brooksbank

Date: 07/12/21

466-480 Main St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,000,000

Buyer: Antonio Albericci

Seller: Holyoke Machine Co. Inc.

Date: 07/14/21

514 Main St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,000,000

Buyer: Antonio Albericci

Seller: Holyoke Machine Co. Inc.

Date: 07/14/21

156 Nonotuck St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Rebecca R. Knobe

Seller: Jacqueline M. Garcia

Date: 07/20/21

491 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $306,500

Buyer: Sean F. Norton

Seller: Nicholas R. Ryder

Date: 07/20/21

1785 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Waah Realty LLC

Seller: Saundra B. Reilly

Date: 07/14/21

7 Peltiah St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $387,000

Buyer: Kimberly A. Casineau

Seller: Francis S. Bey

Date: 07/23/21

37 Sherwood Ter.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $232,500

Buyer: Melanie Wicken

Seller: Danielle T. Belliveau

Date: 07/21/21

568 South East St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Haddad Capital LLC

Seller: Ale Ventures LLC

Date: 07/16/21

56-58 Sargeant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,000,000

Buyer: Antonio Albericci

Seller: Holyoke Machine Co. Inc.

Date: 07/14/21

335 Walnut St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Alma C. Santiago

Seller: FNMA

Date: 07/19/21

LONGMEADOW

152 Belleclaire Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $459,000

Buyer: Wesley T. Fernandes

Seller: Ryan E. Watson

Date: 07/15/21

154 Brookwood Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $352,500

Buyer: Bernard N. Njoroge

Seller: Rubin, Allen I. (Estate)

Date: 07/22/21

19 Chatham Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: James Dorschner

Seller: Melvin P. French

Date: 07/15/21

15 Dartmouth Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $349,000

Buyer: Kayla R. Berthiaume

Seller: Marcella A. Beane

Date: 07/19/21

29 Dartmouth Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $595,000

Buyer: Benjamin R. Baraldi

Seller: Peter Olesen

Date: 07/16/21

67 Dover Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $520,000

Buyer: Diana Vuong-Thomas

Seller: Danielle F. Wehrli

Date: 07/14/21

81 Eunice Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Richard H. Black

Seller: Geoffrey M. Neigher

Date: 07/23/21

115 Fenwood Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Michael R. Massie

Seller: Adeline M. Santinello

Date: 07/16/21

888 Frank Smith Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $438,000

Buyer: Melissa E. Buscemi

Seller: Thomas A. Mierzwa

Date: 07/23/21

965 Frank Smith Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Michael Abrams

Seller: Kathleen G. Boehm

Date: 07/15/21

70 Green Willow Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Amy Grodsky-Ratner

Seller: Todd C. Ratner

Date: 07/14/21

63 Hawthorne St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Christopher N. Allen

Seller: Leland S. Fallon

Date: 07/15/21

120 Homestead Blvd.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Alfred Azar

Seller: Peter Tran

Date: 07/15/21

25 Knollwood Circle

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $525,650

Buyer: Sumonu Arobo

Seller: Vladislav Beznos

Date: 07/23/21

619 Laurel St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $452,000

Buyer: Mickey Benson

Seller: Roberta L. Curzio

Date: 07/19/21

80 Mill Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $524,900

Buyer: Gary B. Mantolesky

Seller: William J. Linville

Date: 07/14/21

46 Mohawk Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $725,000

Buyer: David R. Prickett

Seller: Caren J. Demarche

Date: 07/16/21

60 Nevins Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Allea Cortina

Seller: Sarah A. Kenney

Date: 07/21/21

132 Rugby Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $875,000

Buyer: Sarah A. Hanson

Seller: Gregory J. Faust

Date: 07/19/21

148 Warren Ter.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $267,000

Buyer: Peiyi Wang

Seller: Joseph P. Harty

Date: 07/23/21

36 Whitmun Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Dianne B. Hayes

Seller: Sarkis S. Kalashian

Date: 07/23/21

186 Williams St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Katrina Martin

Seller: David P. Buscemi

Date: 07/23/21

103 Woodside Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Cecelia Blackwood

Seller: Ki-Young Jeong

Date: 07/23/21

LUDLOW

49 Eden St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Diane R. Dos-Santos

Seller: Joyce T. Lucey

Date: 07/21/21

81-83 Howard St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Kathleen Sweeney

Seller: David J. Gomes

Date: 07/23/21

148 King St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $377,000

Buyer: Nestor Osorio

Seller: Jose M. Dias

Date: 07/16/21

59 Lockland Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Andrew Durand

Seller: Victor L. Rodrigues

Date: 07/15/21

25 Norwood St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $290,500

Buyer: Jose M. Dias

Seller: Yvonne C. Dacruz

Date: 07/16/21

63 Power Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Jennifer L. Duncan

Seller: Kathryn A. Galuszewski

Date: 07/15/21

106 Prospect St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Kyle Richard

Seller: Pierre J. Grenier

Date: 07/14/21

128 Swan Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $296,000

Buyer: Andrea C. Perez

Seller: Kathleen Sweeney

Date: 07/23/21

42 Warwick Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $222,400

Buyer: Christopher Royce

Seller: Royce, Nancy-June S. (Estate)

Date: 07/21/21

362 Winsor St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Amandio Fernandes

Seller: Gremio Lusitano Inc.

Date: 07/22/21

MONSON

10 Carriage House Lane

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $590,000

Buyer: Corey D. Paul

Seller: John G. Lapointe

Date: 07/16/21

22 Lower Hampden Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $149,100

Buyer: Edwin Velez

Seller: Deutsche Bank

Date: 07/23/21

255 Main St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Matthew Weldon-Thibodeau

Seller: Robert S. Thibodeau

Date: 07/13/21

10 Old Stagecoach Dr.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Robert L. Wilson

Seller: Dylan J. Thomas

Date: 07/22/21

8 Palmer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Heather Chaiffre

Seller: Christopher Glista

Date: 07/13/21

9 Stebbins Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Gabriel P. Johnson

Seller: Wesley T. Fernandes

Date: 07/15/21

168 Wales Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Randy Dimitropolis

Seller: Justin M. Butler

Date: 07/23/21

107 Woodhill Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $386,200

Buyer: Change Li

Seller: Steven R. Harris

Date: 07/21/21

PALMER

16 Knox St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Thaddeus A. Razdow

Seller: Christine A. Bachand

Date: 07/12/21

3115 Hillside Dr.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $257,000

Buyer: Jeff Gill

Seller: Scott A.Tardy

Date: 07/20/21

1008 Oak St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Edmund Traub

Seller: Cody J. Brodeur

Date: 07/15/21

1016-1018 Pleasant St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $329,000

Buyer: Linda A. Beasley

Seller: Jobern Housing LLC

Date: 07/16/21

3025 South Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $242,000

Buyer: Johanna A. Castro

Seller: Robert E. Williams

Date: 07/16/21

10 Strong St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Cerberus RT

Seller: Stone Bear LLC

Date: 07/21/21

1133 Thorndike St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $224,000

Buyer: Randy Auclair

Seller: Amanda M. Babinski

Date: 07/12/21

RUSSELL

490 Westfield Road

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Adam T. Grabowiec

Seller: Michael Sullivan

Date: 07/14/21

SPRINGFIELD

41 Aldmore St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Jodarys Dominguez

Seller: Carlos M. Colon-Lebron

Date: 07/19/21

27-29 Annawon St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $163,000

Buyer: Caleb Gladden

Seller: Thomas M. Belton

Date: 07/23/21

529-531 Armory St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $273,000

Buyer: Richard C. Ferullo

Seller: Xiuyu Ma

Date: 07/14/21

50 Ashland Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Ivette G. Terrero

Seller: Carlos Aguasvivas

Date: 07/21/21

45 Bacon Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Olivia M. Morales

Seller: Margo G. Jergensen

Date: 07/15/21

49 Bartels St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $258,000

Buyer: Vanessa Dejesus

Seller: Hassan Mourad

Date: 07/15/21

105 Bellevue Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jnaye Wise

Seller: Donna L. Conlogue

Date: 07/15/21

253 Belmont Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Damian Bialonczyk

Seller: Qiong Wang

Date: 07/12/21

823 Belmont Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Keshu Realty LLC

Seller: Mara Bapa LLC

Date: 07/14/21

18-20 Belvidere Ave.

Springfield, MA 01030

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Zenaida Rodriguez

Seller: Jose A. Rodriguez

Date: 07/12/21

80 Bennington St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Cameron G. Lovett

Seller: Rosemary F. Collamore

Date: 07/13/21

130 Benz St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Tamika Hoo-Fah

Seller: Robert Frazier

Date: 07/16/21

620 Bradley Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $237,660

Buyer: Shawna M. Willoughby

Seller: DJD Real Estate LLC

Date: 07/13/21

134 Buckingham St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $206,000

Buyer: Samira L. Fernandes

Seller: Christian A. Stuetzel

Date: 07/19/21

476-478 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: JJJ 17 LLC

Seller: Silvio S. Nubile

Date: 07/20/21

940 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Marcos Serrano

Seller: CIG 4 LLC

Date: 07/20/21

86 Caseland St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Muryah D. Torres

Seller: Scriven L. King

Date: 07/16/21

642 Cooley St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Jaim 4 Realty LLC

Seller: FNMA

Date: 07/23/21

96 Crestmont St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $212,000

Buyer: Mildalys Nunez

Seller: Xaver Sierra

Date: 07/23/21

23 Dawes St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Tanisha L. Daniels

Seller: Natha L. Brown

Date: 07/13/21

483 Dickinson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Candice Haynes

Seller: Joseph Santaniello

Date: 07/16/21

608-610 Dickinson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Danilo R. Caceres

Seller: Long K. Tran

Date: 07/23/21

55 Edendale St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Equity Trust Co.

Seller: Ronald S. Pollender

Date: 07/12/21

58 Emeline Court

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Craig Cowles

Seller: Michael R. Breton

Date: 07/19/21

45 Emerald Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $199,900

Buyer: Lauren M. Lynch-Hamre

Seller: Carmine Maione

Date: 07/20/21

245 Fair Oak Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Kimberly J. Ammons

Seller: Kelly J. Keenan

Date: 07/15/21

178 Gillette Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Samantha S. Hamilton

Seller: Eric Fraser

Date: 07/13/21

48 Fellsmere St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Peter Mason

Seller: Nicholas J. Alberto

Date: 07/23/21

44 Fenway Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $249,000

Buyer: Jessica M. Del-Negro

Seller: Darren H. Krzynowek

Date: 07/19/21

141 Firglade Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Victor Pacheco

Seller: Christopher Barnes

Date: 07/20/21

89 Firglade Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: JJJ 17 LLC

Seller: Brital 1987 LLC

Date: 07/20/21

97 Florence St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Adaku Chikezie

Seller: Georgette A. Cardano

Date: 07/21/21

361 Forest Hills Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Sherry Washington

Seller: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Date: 07/21/21

161 Garland St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $152,500

Buyer: PAH Properties LLC

Seller: Belmira R. Tash

Date: 07/23/21

75 Gillette Circle

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Luiz A. Diaz

Seller: Daniel Triggs

Date: 07/19/21

77 Grenada Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $191,000

Buyer: Katherine Ramos-Moreta

Seller: Alexander Mejia

Date: 07/16/21

7 Groton St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $171,000

Buyer: Vilmary Rodriguez-Alicea

Seller: Michael S. Cafarella

Date: 07/20/21

60-62 High St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Om Sai Property Investment LLC

Seller: Minas S. Alitbi

Date: 07/19/21

35 Intervale Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $130,410

Buyer: Deutsche Bank

Seller: Thomas J. Quick

Date: 07/12/21

77 Johnson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Round 2 LLC

Seller: Donald E. Moran

Date: 07/22/21

89 Kensington Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Spectra S2 LLC

Seller: Michael Molinari

Date: 07/12/21

11 Kosciusko St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Angel Andino

Seller: Hector R. Cortes

Date: 07/20/21

39 Lafayette St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jose Pietter

Seller: NRES LLC

Date: 07/16/21

37 Lafayette St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Nancy Cabrera

Seller: Johanna Sanchez-Espinosa

Date: 07/21/21

95 Liberty St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $3,150,000

Buyer: IBEW Local 7 Realty Co. Inc.

Seller: Pearson-Liberty Development Co. LP

Date: 07/20/21

35-37 Longfellow Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Edward Roman

Seller: Lar RT

Date: 07/22/21

105 Lyons St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: Kristen S. Ramirez

Seller: Victor L. Rodrigues

Date: 07/16/21

2914-2916 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Onstar Properties AA LLC

Seller: Nolava LLC

Date: 07/16/21

91-93 Malden St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Jessica Chiba

Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC

Date: 07/20/21

49-51 Mansfield St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Samantha Diaz

Seller: Steven L. Martin

Date: 07/21/21

133 Maple St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $216,200

Buyer: Rising LLC

Seller: Norma Rodriguez

Date: 07/20/21

134 Massachusetts Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $248,000

Buyer: Jose Bonilla

Seller: Ivy M. Samuels

Date: 07/21/21

14 Medford St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Onstar Properties AA LLC

Seller: Nolava LLC

Date: 07/16/21

64-66 Moulton St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Jaim 4 Realty LLC

Seller: Stanley H. Czaplicki

Date: 07/20/21

68 Old Brook Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Tammi S. Bailey

Seller: Michael J. Lyon

Date: 07/16/21

51 Oregon St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Maxine Weisgrau

Seller: Janice M. Drootin

Date: 07/12/21

16 Pearson Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $363,100

Buyer: Tara M. Johnson

Seller: Julius E. Kenney

Date: 07/12/21

55 Perkins St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $201,000

Buyer: Santana Real Estate Inc.

Seller: US Bank

Date: 07/19/21

92 Pidgeon Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $224,000

Buyer: Nicholas M. Vumbaco

Seller: Michael G. Vumbaco

Date: 07/21/21

265 Pheland St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $237,000

Buyer: C. R. Melendez-Rodriguez

Seller: Daisy Gomez

Date: 07/12/21

112 Princeton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Ahmed Al-Jashaam

Seller: Faruma S. Williams

Date: 07/16/21

8 Putnam St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $270,500

Buyer: Nicole Kynard

Seller: Brital 1987 LLC

Date: 07/14/21

277 Redlands St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $132,000

Buyer: Phoenix Development Inc.

Seller: Eleanor M. Difiore

Date: 07/16/21

32-34 Rittenhouse Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Keishla M. Diaz-Olavarria

Seller: Ganga Tiwari

Date: 07/23/21

75 Rochford Circle

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Omid Djavi

Seller: Christopher Nascembeni

Date: 07/14/21

28 Rush St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Manuel Rodriguez

Seller: Kenneth Fitzgibbon

Date: 07/23/21

67 Saint James Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $262,000

Buyer: Charles F. Bogues

Seller: Juan Santana

Date: 07/19/21

1150 Saint James Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $242,000

Buyer: Aida Bonilla

Seller: Evan R. Tardy

Date: 07/15/21

36 Shady Brook Lane

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Thomas Blais

Seller: Arlene M. Lafreniere

Date: 07/23/21

27 Sherbrooke St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $284,000

Buyer: Luis M. Felix

Seller: Michelle Stuart

Date: 07/23/21

95 Sierra Vista Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $124,000

Buyer: John Martin

Seller: Fred J. Lessard

Date: 07/21/21

72-74 Silver St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Wanda Tiburcio-Duran

Seller: Lois A. Miller

Date: 07/22/21

45 Slumber Lane

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Alexander Lozada

Seller: Sean P. Garvey

Date: 07/23/21

248 Stapleton Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $206,000

Buyer: Jose Badillo

Seller: Camille Moreno

Date: 07/21/21

705 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: 970 Chicopee Street RT

Seller: Anthony Daniele

Date: 07/16/21

50 Tamarack Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Sirjeffory R. Smith

Seller: Shawn A. Campbell

Date: 07/19/21

103 Thompson St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Sergio Arroyo

Seller: TM Properties Inc.

Date: 07/13/21

79 Tavistock St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Analese Perez

Seller: Jodarys Lopez-Ortiz

Date: 07/19/21

50 Upton St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $239,000

Buyer: Dominga Cintron-Torres

Seller: Gloria J. Salemi

Date: 07/16/21

35 Verge St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Angel M. Mercado

Seller: Anthony Perez

Date: 07/16/21

45 Wachusett St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Kyara Cortes

Seller: Jennifer M. McCarthy

Date: 07/23/21

45 Wakefield St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Desiree Rivera

Seller: Nicholas J. Trudell

Date: 07/21/21

68 Waverly St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Robert Monegro

Seller: 72 Waverly Street LLC

Date: 07/20/21

18 Wayside St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Kathryn Frett

Seller: Alexander O. Berthiaume

Date: 07/19/21

288 West Allen Ridge Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Anthony R. Lorenzano

Seller: Roger J. Chicoine

Date: 07/19/21

142 West Canton Circle

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $232,000

Buyer: Adam B. Baskin

Seller: Bruce M. Hadley

Date: 07/15/21

17 Wexford St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Phuc Tran

Seller: Thanh-Huong A. Tran

Date: 07/22/21

74 Wheeler Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Frank Rogers

Seller: Jorge Maldonado

Date: 07/14/21

218-220 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Van A. Nguyen

Seller: Tu C. Pham

Date: 07/20/21

81 White Oak Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Elbert Scott

Seller: Nicholas C. Milionis

Date: 07/16/21

156 Whittum Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $219,900

Buyer: Julie Batista

Seller: Dana L. Tilli

Date: 07/14/21

1455 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $248,900

Buyer: Nathan J. Madeira

Seller: Michael King

Date: 07/14/21

191 Windemere St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Ariana Lugo

Seller: Humboldt Realty LLC

Date: 07/21/21

133 Winton St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Springhouse Property LLC

Seller: Jeffrey A. Herbele

Date: 07/15/21

51-53 Woodlawn St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Duc V. Nguyen

Seller: Marino, Anthony J. Jr. (Estate)

Date: 07/23/21

SOUTHWICK

86 Berkshire Ave.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Meghann Burr

Seller: John R. Ferraro

Date: 07/23/21

23 Birchwood Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Brandi A. Hoover

Seller: Doris H. Krzykowski

Date: 07/22/21

3 Dewitt Circle

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Eric Niedziela

Seller: Kenneth M. Lavine

Date: 07/23/21

314 Granville Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Megan Harder

Seller: Joshua A. Lightcap

Date: 07/13/21

5 Honey Bird Run

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $675,000

Buyer: Denise Faircloth

Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Date: 07/16/21

5 Kline Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: Vito M. Demarinis

Seller: Pari Hoxha

Date: 07/14/21

29 Lakemont St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Michael W. Hadley

Seller: Janice S. Lafrance

Date: 07/16/21

22 Meadow Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $895,000

Buyer: Cynthia L. Holley

Seller: John A. Jeneral

Date: 07/19/21

WEST SPRINGFIELD

14 Albert St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $312,000

Buyer: Eric H. Balslov

Seller: Ardizoni, Muriel N. (Estate)

Date: 07/12/21

116 Apple Ridge Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $521,500

Buyer: Joseph M. Werner

Seller: Gerald F. Solitario

Date: 07/23/21

10 Brooks Place

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Alberto F. Burgos

Seller: Sergey Zhupikov

Date: 07/23/21

45 Christine Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $553,500

Buyer: Bakhtiyer Kasimov

Seller: Donna D. Cauley

Date: 07/14/21

553 Elm St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Lawrence Meccariello

Seller: Ronald J. Halley

Date: 07/23/21

245 Greystone Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Kerri Cmiel

Seller: George J. Cmiel

Date: 07/15/21

118 Labelle St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Zyina Volkinski

Seller: Peter V. Prewandowski

Date: 07/23/21

190 Lower Beverly Hills

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $253,000

Buyer: Eva Nabifwo-Simiyu

Seller: Keith B. Lee

Date: 07/12/21

45 Oakland St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: William C. O’Neill

Seller: Guild Mortgage Co. LLC

Date: 07/13/21

29 Sheridan Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Stephen C. Edelman

Seller: Julianne Crum

Date: 07/15/21

87 Valley View Circle

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $376,000

Buyer: Donna D. Cauley

Seller: Kimberly M. Rosa

Date: 07/15/21

WESTFIELD

13 Allen Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: April Esposito

Seller: Foster M. Leavitt

Date: 07/15/21

126 City View Blvd.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $326,000

Buyer: Frank L. Fay

Seller: Nancy Laumbach-Lois

Date: 07/14/21

28 Darby Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Amanda Provost

Seller: Jeffrey Goncalves

Date: 07/16/21

5 Dubois St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Oscar A. Saeteros

Seller: Wayne MacDonald

Date: 07/19/21

18 Dubois St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Freedom Spire Holding LLC

Seller: Niles R. Lavalley

Date: 07/15/21

8 Greylock St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $164,000

Buyer: Jeffrey C. Keating

Seller: Taylor, James K. (Estate)

Date: 07/16/21

55 East Silver St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Susan Mazzola

Seller: TM Properties Inc.

Date: 07/22/21

16 Heritage Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Kyle Racicot

Seller: Eugene S. Bacon

Date: 07/23/21

174 Holyoke Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Alexandra Caisse

Seller: Zlotek, Stanley E. (Estate)

Date: 07/21/21

257 Holyoke Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $296,000

Buyer: Nicholas Capalbo

Seller: Marcie L. Arona

Date: 07/12/21

504 Holyoke Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Anthony Deven

Seller: Snow, Stanley M. (Estate)

Date: 07/15/21

8 Howard St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Kyle R. Duquette

Seller: Megan M. Harder

Date: 07/12/21

42 Kittredge Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $289,000

Buyer: Ira Gaudette

Seller: Victor G. Gomes

Date: 07/16/21

67 Kittredge Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Nico Paolucci

Seller: Jeremie Lambert

Date: 07/19/21

109 Ridgeway St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Nathan Miles-Hogan

Seller: Ivan A. Guzman

Date: 07/13/21

76 Montgomery St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $219,900

Buyer: Taylor Lyford

Seller: John Joyce

Date: 07/23/21

35 Oakcrest Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Minming Zheng

Seller: Patricia A. Cavanaugh

Date: 07/23/21

20 Pequot Point Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Gail M. Paquette

Seller: Sheila E. Paquette

Date: 07/20/21

120 Roosevelt Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Gabriella C. Hernandez

Seller: Kyle D. Racicot

Date: 07/23/21

Sackville Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $219,900

Buyer: Taylor Lyford

Seller: John Joyce

Date: 07/23/21

10 Sterling St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $269,000

Buyer: Matthew J. Olson

Seller: Peter J. Ryan

Date: 07/16/21

883 Western Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $126,200

Buyer: Wicked Deals LLC

Seller: James Senecal

Date: 07/23/21

WILBRAHAM

12 Apple Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $569,900

Buyer: Ashley L. Berthume

Seller: Hamid A. Mahdavy

Date: 07/23/21

3281 Boston Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Thomas Abel

Seller: Give Them Sanctuary Inc.

Date: 07/16/21

4 Cliffside Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Michael E. King

Seller: Peter J. Lavelle

Date: 07/15/21

10 Deepwood Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $579,000

Buyer: Dianne E. Grunes

Seller: Scott L. Denne

Date: 07/19/21

5 Drumlin Circle

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $530,900

Buyer: Tony L. Desousa

Seller: Kathleen C. McLaughlin

Date: 07/16/21

25 Eastwood Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $540,000

Buyer: Joseph M. Kane

Seller: Matthew C. Trudeau

Date: 07/23/21

11 Fernwood Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $386,500

Buyer: William D. Dupre

Seller: Naldo D. Mammarelli

Date: 07/20/21

28 Fernwood Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Roger J. Chicoine

Seller: Ryan J. O’Keefe

Date: 07/19/21

3 Park Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $449,900

Buyer: Michael D. Powers

Seller: Heather Wrisley

Date: 07/13/21

43 Pleasant View Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Hope Morley

Seller: Michael J. Walker

Date: 07/16/21

660 Ridge Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $404,500

Buyer: James Nowakowski

Seller: Patullo, Nancy (Estate)

Date: 07/16/21

2 Severyn St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: John R. Donkoh

Seller: Jacob R. Motyl

Date: 07/21/21

Tinkham Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Xi N. Li

Seller: Anne M. Theocles

Date: 07/16/21

6 Wagon Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $685,000

Buyer: Sheldrick L. Streete

Seller: Charles A. Sommer

Date: 07/19/21

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

52 Blackberry Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $429,900

Buyer: Wei Zhang

Seller: Mary E. Shaughan

Date: 07/15/21

12 Edge Hill Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $317,500

Buyer: Judith Hirsh-Kane

Seller: Ramona Hamblin

Date: 07/22/21

88 High Point Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Tammy L. Wilson

Seller: Debra J. Lamonica

Date: 07/12/21

30 Hillcrest Place

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Nicole M. Hendrix

Seller: Nicholas J. Dufresne

Date: 07/16/21

86 Leverett Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Kelly Buttrick

Seller: Eric C. Desbien

Date: 07/12/21

65 Mount Pleasant

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $577,000

Buyer: Alivia-Anne Novak-Zappas

Seller: Jennifer E. Siddall

Date: 07/16/21

267 Shutesbury Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $740,000

Buyer: Brittany M. Hutson

Seller: Andrew N. Winter

Date: 07/22/21

910 South East St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $1,085,000

Buyer: Juan A. Pizzorno 2019 RET

Seller: Abida Adnan

Date: 07/14/21

36 Western Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $225,835

Buyer: Deutsche Band

Seller: Halim L. Cruz

Date: 07/13/21

7 Willow Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Chung J. Hsu

Seller: Chung-Huei Hsu

Date: 07/15/21

33 Woodlot Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $598,000

Buyer: V. M. Scaramella TR

Seller: Carol Bloom

Date: 07/13/21

BELCHERTOWN

692 George Hannum Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: James N. Broderick

Seller: Lockwood, Nancy L. (Estate)

Date: 07/23/21

3 Metacomet Circle

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Heather L. St.Germaine

Seller: Peter J. VanBuren

Date: 07/21/21

574 North Gulf Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $501,500

Buyer: Michael A. Henson

Seller: Hilary Woodcock

Date: 07/20/21

55 Old Bay Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Christine Trudell

Seller: John Rakouskas

Date: 07/21/21

79 Orchard St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Justin Clarke

Seller: Devon L. Kelting-Dias

Date: 07/15/21

148 South Washington St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Todd A. Sussman

Seller: Robert J. Vanzandt

Date: 07/12/21

560 South Washington St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $428,300

Buyer: Shane L. Lashway

Seller: Joseph J. Dull

Date: 07/23/21

390 Springfield Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $486,000

Buyer: Theodore Groves

Seller: Kimberly B. Longridge

Date: 07/12/21

381 State St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $429,900

Buyer: Kristy Stallman-Reese

Seller: Girard Homes Inc.

Date: 07/13/21

Sycamore Circle #CP

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction

Seller: Hickory Hills Realty LLC

Date: 07/20/21

Sycamore Circle #CR

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction

Seller: Hickory Hills Realty LLC

Date: 07/20/21

EASTHAMPTON

417 East St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Jesse Casinghino

Seller: Seth A. Menkel

Date: 07/19/21

8 Lord St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $351,000

Buyer: Saskia I. Fabricant

Seller: Pamela J. Linscott

Date: 07/23/21

212 Loudville Road

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $402,000

Buyer: Carl S. Growhoski

Seller: Barbra L. Eaton

Date: 07/20/21

164 East St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: James P. Robitaille

Seller: Stephanie F. Davis

Date: 07/21/21

233 Park St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Hill-Ture TR

Seller: Andrew Gaylord

Date: 07/15/21

26 Spring St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $566,500

Buyer: Janivette Alsina

Seller: M. E. Ticknor TR

Date: 07/15/21

GRANBY

58 Amherst St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: Ridvan Turan

Seller: Stephen W. Slapski

Date: 07/16/21

17 Easton St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $327,000

Buyer: Adam M. Ulrich

Seller: Robert W. Driscoll

Date: 07/23/21

87 Ferry Hill Road

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $556,000

Buyer: Owen B. Murray

Seller: Robert S. Killin

Date: 07/14/21

23 High St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Robert C. Lafreniere

Seller: Keller, Ruby L. (Estate)

Date: 07/16/21

79 South St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $530,000

Buyer: Michelle Snow

Seller: Michael N. Gagnon

Date: 07/16/21

173 Taylor St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Ethan J. Harmon

Seller: Steven M. Kopinsky

Date: 07/22/21

HADLEY

101 Honey Pot Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $477,000

Buyer: Barbara J. Tomlinson

Seller: Douglas B. Ramsay

Date: 07/21/21

18 Maple Ave.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $499,500

Buyer: Daniel Navarro

Seller: Marianne A. Filkoski

Date: 07/13/21

12 Russell St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Exotic Auto Service & Sales LLC

Seller: Jeremy D. Ober

Date: 07/15/21

HATFIELD

6 Bridge St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Matthew S. Hunt

Seller: Gerome A. Miklau

Date: 07/12/21

80 Elm St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Kyle Sosebee

Seller: Bielunis, Paul J. (Estate)

Date: 07/20/21

1 Prospect Court

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Kyra Sanborn

Seller: Ellen Miller

Date: 07/14/21

HUNTINGTON

18 Basket St.

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Steven T. Slowey

Seller: Rosalind J. Fouli

Date: 07/16/21

20 Laurel Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Clark R. Chattin

Seller: James Adams

Date: 07/20/21

2 Maple St.

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Danny L. Suloff

Seller: Barbara J. Sikop

Date: 07/19/21

NORTHAMPTON

89 Autumn Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $252,000

Buyer: Nina Rogowsky

Seller: Edward J. Gallivan

Date: 07/21/21

98 Brierwood Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $363,000

Buyer: Chloe Weaver-Vilain

Seller: An J. Hoeyberghs

Date: 07/15/21

26 Carolyn St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $492,000

Buyer: Adam L. Larson

Seller: Shannon M. Finnessey

Date: 07/15/21

48 Chestnut Ave. #48

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $499,000

Buyer: Edward D. Melillo

Seller: Shawn Willey

Date: 07/16/21

46 Claire Ave.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Drewcilla Annese

Seller: John J. Murray

Date: 07/22/21

206 Emerson Way

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $760,626

Buyer: Beverly J. Bates

Seller: Sunwood Development Corp.

Date: 07/22/21

11 Greenleaf Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Devon L. Kelting-Dias

Seller: Maureen Sturman

Date: 07/16/21

42 Harrison Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $875,000

Buyer: Jeffrey M. Mast

Seller: Wilson FT

Date: 07/15/21

35 Hinckley St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Julie P. Meyer

Seller: Debra A. Dombrowski

Date: 07/14/21

118 Hinckley St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Simon E. Henin

Seller: Theodore P. Kallman

Date: 07/22/21

4 Lawn Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $662,500

Buyer: Eliezer Hutton

Seller: Birch Hill LLC

Date: 07/15/21

4 Madison Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $577,500

Buyer: Adam E. Roth

Seller: Thomas H. Gelb

Date: 07/19/21

51 Marshall St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Maya Nigrosh

Seller: Elizabeth M. Myrick-Towle

Date: 07/23/21

110 Morningside Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $589,000

Buyer: Amy Sugihara

Seller: Irving S. Weisenthal

Date: 07/23/21

5 Munroe St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $580,000

Buyer: Jesse D. Watson

Seller: L. P. Gould Residuary TR

Date: 07/22/21

168 North St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Lisa L. Sandri

Seller: Diane A. Maloney RET

Date: 07/21/21

38 Orchard St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Jeremy D. Ober

Seller: Sharon C. Switzer

Date: 07/16/21

12 Perkins Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $496,000

Buyer: Jaime Levy

Seller: Llama Maynard

Date: 07/15/21

35 Revell Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $366,200

Buyer: Juan Burwell

Seller: Horst Henning Winter RET

Date: 07/23/21

42 Rustlewood Ridge

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $322,500

Buyer: C. Washington-Ottombre

Seller: Paul H. Kolbjornsen

Date: 07/12/21

956 Ryan Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Wendy Forbush

Seller: Thomas Barnes

Date: 07/16/21

31 Trumbull Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $1,720,000

Buyer: Simple Abode LLC

Seller: TJS Properties LLC

Date: 07/23/21

12 Warner St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $609,000

Buyer: Martha F. Hoopes

Seller: Nu-Way Homes Inc.

Date: 07/15/21

35 West Farms Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Property Advantage Inc.

Seller: Aaron Cook

Date: 07/21/21

PELHAM

62 Daniel Shays Hwy.

Pelham, MA 01007

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Kelly A. Scroggins

Seller: Samantha E. Haughey

Date: 07/19/21

SOUTH HADLEY

6 Bardwell St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Jennifer Consedine

Seller: Scott Family Properties LLC

Date: 07/14/21

2 Joan St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Rachael M. Fleurent

Seller: Thomas S. Stepniak

Date: 07/23/21

41 Judd Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: James R. Barron

Seller: Dustin Blair

Date: 07/15/21

50 Lyman St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Bret A. Lafrance

Seller: Osetek FT

Date: 07/20/21

4 Lyon Green

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $485,720

Buyer: Patrick S. Sabbs

Seller: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction

Date: 07/21/21

31 Woodbridge St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $576,000

Buyer: Joshua McKinley

Seller: Elizabeth E. Berard

Date: 07/14/21

SOUTHAMPTON

307 College Hwy.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Ryan H. Hodder

Seller: Gregory L. Bennett

Date: 07/15/21

290 Main Ave.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $253,000

Buyer: Gregory M. Balog

Seller: Jocelyn VanBokkelen RET

Date: 07/21/21

WARE

19-21 Aspen St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Eurides Batista

Seller: Scudder Bay Capital LLC

Date: 07/14/21

121 Bacon Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $259,000

Buyer: Peter A. Millet

Seller: Luis A. Mejias

Date: 07/16/21

10 Campbell Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $352,006

Buyer: David M. Hannus

Seller: Mandi Souza

Date: 07/19/21

8 Cherry St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Eurides Batista

Seller: Western Mass Realty LLC

Date: 07/15/21

13 Cherry St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Thomas Abel

Seller: Ware Housing Cooperative Inc.

Date: 07/14/21

20 Church St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Jimeana Richardson

Seller: James R. Barr

Date: 07/23/21

21 Lovewell St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Deno Harold

Seller: Aaron J. Desantis

Date: 07/15/21

40 Moriarty Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Jordin L. Corriveau

Seller: Daniel W. Long

Date: 07/13/21

48 Pleasant St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $242,000

Buyer: Eurides Batista

Seller: Mark A. Andrews

Date: 07/15/21

65-69 Pleasant St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Nallett FT

Seller: Breton Realty LLC

Date: 07/12/21

45 South St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $209,000

Buyer: Mackenna Hogan

Seller: Lorrie J. Rowan

Date: 07/19/21

125 West Main St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Ryan Malakie

Seller: Claudia A. Shields

Date: 07/23/21

17 Westbrook Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Ali Bulut

Seller: Moryl FT

Date: 07/16/21

WILLIAMSBURG

57-R Adams Road

Williamsburg, MA 01039

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: Adin S. Maynard

Seller: Michael D. Gudejko

Date: 07/16/21

7 Nash Hill Road

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Martin E. Howell

Seller: Alfred J. Albano

Date: 07/23/21

23 Old Goshen Road

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $409,000

Buyer: Jennifer E. Reagan

Seller: Thomas H. Lynn

Date: 07/22/21

WESTHAMPTON

290 Southampton Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Jeffrey J. Burke

Seller: Thomas Raschi

Date: 07/22/21