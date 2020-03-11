Bulkley Richardson Launches COVID-19 Response Team

SPRINGFIELD — As developments surrounding COVID-19 continue to escalate daily, concerns beyond personal health and safety have quickly emerged. The virus has already made a significant impact on the global economy, altering the way businesses operate, as well as potentially seismic shifts in consumer activity.

To address issues critical to businesses and their employees, Bulkley Richardson has launched a COVID-19 response team comprised of seasoned attorneys in the areas of business, finance, employment, schools, healthcare, and cybersecurity. In this time of great uncertainty, businesses are seeking legal counsel to help navigate this fluid landscape and prepare as we enter a period of uncertainty and rapid change.

Bulkley Richardson understands that each business will be affected differently and that taking proactive measures may help to minimize the risk of business interruptions. This COVID-19 response team has prepared an initial catalog of issues to be considered by each business owner or manager and has posted this information at bulkley.com. In the upcoming days, we will be expanding on this list and providing further detailed guidance. If you have specific questions, contact a member of the COVID-19 response team below or call (413) 272-6200.

The team consists Scott Foster (business, cybersecurity), Mark Cress (business, banking and finance), Mary Jo Kennedy (employment), Ryan Barry (business, banking and finance, healthcare, schools, colleges, and universities), Judge John Greaney (strategy), and Christopher St. Martin (employment, teleservices).