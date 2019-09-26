Bulkley Richardson to Host ‘An Insider’s Guide to the Cannabis Industry’ on Oct. 1

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson will host Lisa Black of INSA for an “An Insider’s Guide to the Cannabis Industry” at the firm’s Springfield office on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

INSA has a vision to improve and enhance the lives of consumers by developing premium medical and consumer products, shedding the stigma of cannabis, and making it broadly available to consumers. This event is part of a new series from professionals for professionals (P4P) within Massachusetts’ cannabis industry and a forum where stakeholders, including lawyers, accountants, bankers, investors, insurance agents, consultants, and other professionals, can discuss the evolving cannabis landscape, share information, and work in unison to assist business growth.

The program will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Bulkley Richardson’s offices at 1500 Main St., Springfield. Lunch will be served. Registration is required at [email protected].