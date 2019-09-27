Holyoke Rotary to Host 12th Annual Eat, Drink & Be Holyoke Fundraiser on Oct. 3

HOLYOKE — The Holyoke Rotary Club will present its 12th annual wine, beer, food-tasting and silent-auction event on Thursday, Oct. 3 at the new Marcotte Ford, 1025 Main St., Holyoke.

Eat, Drink & Be Holyoke will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. and is a sellout each year. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Ticket price includes entry with unlimited tastings from more than 20 stations of beer, wine, vodka, and local restaurants.

All the proceeds from this event will go directly to Holyoke Rotary Club projects, which include more than $8,000 in annual scholarships to high -seniors, grants to local charities, community-based program support, holiday support to youth and families in need, investments in international access to clean water, and the global commitment to end polio.