Burkhart, Pizzanelli, P.C. Welcomes Kimberly Howarth, Jenna Roux

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The certified public accounting firm Burkhart, Pizzanelli, P.C. announced two recent additions to its professional team.

Kimberly Howarth, CPA received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bryant University in 2005 and a master’s degree in accounting from Western New England University in 2007. Her prior experience includes the position of senior accountant specializing in tax preparation.

Howarth has vast experience in preparing and reviewing tax returns. In addition to working with small and mid-sized businesses to fulfill their accounting, payroll, and tax-preparation needs, she has significant experience preparing individual and trust returns, as well as probate accounting.

Jenna Roux, CPA received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Central Connecticut State University in 2012 and her master of taxation degree from University of Hartford in 2015. Her previous experience includes the position of senior accountant focusing on multi-state corporate, partnership, individual, and nonprofit income-tax returns.

In addition, Roux has expertise in real-estate accounting practices, as well as functioning as an ‘outsourced CFO’ providing strategic consulting and support of daily financial activities.