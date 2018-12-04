Burkhart Pizzanelli to Deliver New Coats to More Than 250 Square One Children

SPRINGFIELD — Warm apple cider. A warm fire on snowy day. Warm holiday greetings from faraway friends and family. It’s the season of filling our hearts and bodies with warmth.

The team at Burkhart Pizzanelli, P.C. is doing its part to spread warmth to more than 250 children in need of winter coats this season. The local accounting firm has organized a campaign through Operation Warm to purchase the new coats for children served by Square One.

“Being a strong community partner is an intergral part of our culture at the firm,” said Julie Quink, managing principal at Burkhart, Pizzanelli. “As part of our commitment to the community that we work and live in, we believe giving back is important. Many of our clients share the same philisophy and joined our efforts, for which we are very appreciative. Partnering with Operation Warm to provide brand-new winter coats for the families served by Square One is one way for us to make a small difference in our community. We believe that all children should have opportunities to grow without worry.”

The coats will be distributed by employees of Burkhart Pizzanelli today, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. at Square One’s Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center, 255 King St., Springfield.

“We are so grateful to Burkhart Pizzanelli and Operation Warm for recognizing the tremendous need amongst our Square One families,” said Kristine Allard, chief Development & Communications officer for Square One. “To be able to provide our children with beautiful, brand-new winter coats does wonders for them. Not only does it help to protect them from the elements, but having a new coat of their own builds confidence and self-esteem.”

Operation Warm is a national organization that provides new winter coats to children in need, helping to improve self-confidence, peer acceptance, school attendance, and overall wellness. Funding support comes from businesses and individuals within the communities they serve.