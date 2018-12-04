Top Page Banner

Family Business Center to Present Dinner Forum on Strategic Planning

HOLYOKE — Harvard University says strategic plans are useless … but strategic planning is crucial. The Family Business Center dinner forum on Tuesday, Dec. 11 will feature a panel of four experts in strategic planning.

Panelists Karen Utgoff, Beth Spong, Paul Brown and Paul Silva will reveal how to make strategic planning the effective tool it needs to be, why even brilliant-seeming strategy so often goes awry, how you can make everyday thinking strategic, and how to overcome the many misunderstandings that owners and managers have about strategy.

The event will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. To register, click here. For more information, visit fambizpv.com.

