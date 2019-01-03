Business Among Moms Slates Networking Event for Feb. 12

EASTHAMPTON — The Western Mass. chapter of Business Among Moms (BAM) will host its February event on Tuesday, Feb. 12 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at 396 Main St., Easthampton. To register, click here.

Attendees will discuss their thoughts and what they’ve learned from reading Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are So You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be by Rachel Hollis.

This is an inclusive and educational networking experience. Attendees will meet other local experienced women business owners, professionals, and executives from across the region. Attendees should bring at least 25 business cards and promotional/marketing materials for their business.