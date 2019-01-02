Food Bank of Western Massachusetts Welcomes Bill Grinnell, Beth Young to Board

HATFIELD — The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts announced the addition of two new members, Bill Grinnell and Beth Young, to its board of directors.

Grinnell is president of Webber and Grinnell Insurance and manager of Webber and Grinnell Employee Benefits LLC of Northampton. He also serves as vice president of River Valley Investors, an angel investment group in Springfield. He is the former president of the Hampshire YMCA, past co-chair of the United Way annual fund, past vice president of the Employers Assoc., former member of the Northampton Planning Board, and past trustee of the Academy at Charlemont. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Hartwick College in New York.

Young has served as district director of Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. for the past 20 years, covering stores in all four counties in Western Mass. and two stores in Connecticut. Throughout her time there, she and her team have organized numerous fundraising events to support local community organizations, including regional food banks, the USO, and Dana Farber’s Cure for Childhood Cancer. She is a graduate of Westfield State University and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

“We are extremely excited to have these proven leaders join our board of directors,” said Andrew Morehouse, executive director at the Food Bank. “Their extensive experience and areas of expertise will allow the Food Bank to move forward in our efforts to create a Western Massachusetts where no one goes hungry and everyone has access to healthy food.”