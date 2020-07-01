Business Talk with Ray Berry

Top Page Banner

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, Business Talk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times

Episode 6: July 1, 2020

Thom interviews Raymond Berry, Jr., President and General Manager of White Lion Brewing

Thom Fox interviews Raymond Berry, Jr., President and General Manager of White Lion Brewing. Thom and Raymond discuss COVID-19’s impact on the hospitality and beverage industry, how he and his peers are managing the pandemic, and when the new White Lion Tap Room will roar into Downtown Springfield.

