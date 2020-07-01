Business Talk with Ray Berry
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, Business Talk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times
Episode 6: July 1, 2020
Thom interviews Raymond Berry, Jr., President and General Manager of White Lion Brewing
Thom Fox interviews Raymond Berry, Jr., President and General Manager of White Lion Brewing. Thom and Raymond discuss COVID-19’s impact on the hospitality and beverage industry, how he and his peers are managing the pandemic, and when the new White Lion Tap Room will roar into Downtown Springfield.