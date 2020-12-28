BusinessTalk with Bob Nakosteen
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Episode 45: Dec. 28, 2020
On the next installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Bob Nakosteen, a professor of Economics at the UMass Isenberg School of Management. The two discuss the economy, the outlook for 2021, and the factors that will determine the shape of the recovery that most are predicting. The two also discuss the matter of pent-up demand for products and services as a result of the pandemic, how real this demand will be, and how it will determine to what extent businesses can bounce back from a most difficult year. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk.